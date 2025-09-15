Member Login
Taking Profits in Gold Stocks: When to Sell vs Hold

Agnico-Eagle Mines is just the right gold stock to hold as economic and geopolitical risks continue and gold prices continue to soar.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Gold prices have surged to over $3,650 per ounce, up 86% over five years, driven by inflation hedging, U.S. dollar weakness, and safe-haven demand amid global uncertainties.
  • • Agnico-Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) has delivered over 580% returns in ten years by focusing operations in politically stable jurisdictions, while free cash flow increased 390% since 2020 and dividends rose 190%.
Gold prices are currently trading at more than US$3,650 per ounce. This is 9% higher than one month ago, 21% higher than six months ago, 41% higher than one year ago, and 86% higher than five years ago. Clearly, gold is having a serious run. Accordingly, and as expected, this has meant that gold stocks have been soaring as well.

Let’s take a closer look in order to decide whether to sell into this strength or to hold.

What’s been moving gold prices?

There are a few factors that tend to move gold prices over time. The first is high inflation. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation. This is because the supply of gold is relatively constant, so its value is also relatively constant. Basically, it is a good preserver of value.

The second is a weakening of the U.S. dollar. As gold is priced in U.S. dollars, a weakening of the dollar makes gold less expensive to purchasers around the globe. Hence, demand for gold would theoretically rise, pushing up prices.

Finally, gold is viewed as a safe haven. Geopolitical problems and uncertainty, fears of recession, and general investor nervousness go a long way in boosting gold prices. This is exactly the type of environment that we have been experiencing for quite some time now. Investors have therefore been flocking to gold in order to address their skittishness and buy themselves some peace of mind.

Agnico-Eagle Mines

I’ve made it no secret that my favourite gold stock is Agnico-Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM). The reason for this is the simple fact that Agnico has taken very deliberate steps to minimize its risk profile. This all starts with the company’s decision to focus its operations in politically safe, pro-mining jurisdictions. These jurisdictions include Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

This has set Agnico up as a company that is immune to the elevated country risk that many other gold companies face. In my view, there are enough risks out there, and I don’t want to add country instability to the list. So, I have been recommending Agnico-Eagle’s shares for quite some time now, and it has been a peaceful, stress-free ride to a more than 580% return over the last 10 years.

But Agnico-Eagle has not only benefited from this security and the soaring gold prices; the company has also benefited from its sound business practices. These sound and conservative business practices have resulted in strong cash flow and dividend growth over the long term.

Since 2020, Agnico’s cash flow from operations has increased more than 230% and its free cash flow has increased 390% to US$2.1 billion. Also, Agnico’s dividend has increased by approximately 190% to the current US$1.60 over the last 10 years.

The bottom line

It’s always hard to know when to sell an outperforming stock or sector. But at this time, the U.S. dollar has continued to weaken in 2025, which bodes well for gold prices. Also, uncertainties and risks remain high in the global economy. Finally, investors remain cautious and risk-averse. This sets up gold prices and stocks for another good year.

I would consider taking some profits off the table, but I would continue to hold gold stocks at this time.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Agnico-Eagle Mines. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

