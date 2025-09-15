Member Login
Home » Investing » The Industrial Stock That Could Pay Steady Dividends for Decades

The Industrial Stock That Could Pay Steady Dividends for Decades

Industrial stocks are some of the safest stocks out there, and there’s one I’d consider above them all.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Nuclear power station cooling tower

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Industrial stocks provide stable dividends and reliable revenue streams from long-term contracts, even in tough economic times.
  • Aecon Group shows strong growth potential with a record backlog and projects ensuring future cash flow.
  • Investing in Aecon offers a 3.5% dividend yield along with long-term growth opportunities, ideal for dividend-seeking investors.

If you’re a Canadian looking for dividends, you want stability. That’s exactly what you get from industrial stocks. These are companies that play a big role in every community, from transportation and logistics to infrastructure and manufacturing. Simply put, they keep the economy running regardless of what’s going on in the market.

Yet among all these industrial stocks, there’s one that looks particularly interesting. So let’s get into why industrial stocks are such a great buy right now, and one to consider on the TSX today.

Industrial works

So we know that industrial properties are all around us. These properties are tied to long-term contracts, which means recurring revenue streams. Railways, transportation companies – all these move goods every day. Meanwhile, infrastructure provides a steady income from utilities to pipelines. These predictable cash flows allow investors to be confident in collecting dividends, even during poor economic periods.

What’s more, industrial stocks also combine income stability with long-term growth. Because of their essential nature, these stocks collect cash that can be used to expand even further. Whether it’s expanding through trade, infrastructure spending, e-commerce growth, or a shift toward automation, many factors drive demand for these resources.

Simply put, industrial stocks aren’t just here to say, they’re here to grow. And one that’s been growing for years with even more room to soar is Aecon Group (TSX:ARE).

Why Aecon

Aecon is an industrial stock that’s making a massive comeback. The growth stock has several features that support not just stability, but growth. Let’s start with its most recent earnings. The company hit a record-high backlog of $10.7 billion, giving it strong visibility and locking in future revenue streams.

These projects include North America’s first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor, plus nuclear refurbishments. The backlog also acts like a cushion, ensuring cash flow for years in the future. And with revenue growing 52% in the second quarter, with a swing back to profitability, that future is looking pretty bright.

Basically, Aecon is going through an exciting time. The industrial stock is moving past the drag of its older fixed-price projects, which hurt margins. Now, it’s looking far more positive with growth opportunities that don’t mean just a year or two of growth, but decades to come. And with a 3.5% dividend yield and improved execution and backlog, it’s looking like a top stock any investor will want to latch onto. In fact, a $7,000 investment in Aecon stock right now could mean $224 annually, or $56 each and every quarter!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ARE.TO$23.76295$0.76$224Quarterly$7,011

Bottom line

While Aecon stock might still be in the recovery phase, that provides investors with the opportunity to grab hold of a rebounding industrial stock. One that provides a dividend while you wait. For those seeking the steady income of industrial properties, while still seeing higher-than-normal growth, Aecon is certainly one to add to your watchlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some slam-dunk dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Though CN currently faces trade head winds, future trade deals and railway industry tie-ups point to a positive long-term outlook.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-focused retirees should look to gain exposure to quality dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable in 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks for Dividends and Appreciation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks for investors seeking both passive income and capital growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $154 in Monthly Income With a $26,960 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock offers a high yield of about 6.9%. It will sustain its payouts in coming years.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Insurance Giant Could Be the Ultimate Defensive Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for security, then this insurance stock is one of the best to consider out there on the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit in 2025 – All Year Long 

| Puja Tayal

Utilize the TFSA to make the most of your savings while navigating market volatility and seasonal investment opportunities.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Key to Global Trade Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPKC now looks like one of the best options for those wanting to get in on global trade right here…

Read more »