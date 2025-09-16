3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

These top Canadian stocks have delivered significant gains in the recent past and have ample room for growth in future years.

Canadians looking to create wealth may consider using the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in top Canadian stocks. Notably, any capital gains, dividends, or interest earned inside a TFSA are completely sheltered from tax. That means every dollar your investments generate can be reinvested, compounding your returns without the drag of tax payments. Over time, this advantage can make a significant difference in the size of your portfolio.

The TFSA contribution limit has been set at $7,000 for 2025. This gives you plenty of room to invest in some of Canada’s top stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and solid growth potential.

With that in mind, here are three top Canadian stocks to buy now with $7,000.

Top Canadian stock #1: Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a compelling stock buy right now with $7,000. Shares of this omnichannel commerce platform provider have more than doubled over the past year and delivered a staggering 359% gain over three years. Even after a massive run-up, SHOP stock still appears to be a smart buy.

The company’s unified commerce platform continues to attract merchants of all sizes, with major retailers increasingly coming on board. Its expanding suite of tools – spanning payments, B2B commerce, and offline sales – is driving higher gross merchandise volumes (GMV) and widening adoption. Furthermore, Shopify Payments is experiencing strong growth, driven by increased usage, robust merchant performance, and expansion into new markets. Meanwhile, its Capital business is scaling as well, with new credit products and an expanding international reach.

While Shopify is growing rapidly, the company is focusing on efficiency, delivering 11 consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow. Further, its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) will cushion margins. With a larger merchant base, stronger product ecosystem, profitable growth, and tailwinds from digital transformation, Shopify has significant room for growth.

Top Canadian stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another top Canadian stock to buy right now. Shares of this leading construction and maintenance firm have gained about 398% in three years, reflecting its solid financials and growth prospects.

Its focus on diversifying its operations and geographic expansion supports its growth. Moreover, its collaborative contracting models, which emphasize balanced risk-sharing, allow Bird to navigate complex projects while maintaining stability in its results.

Notably, the bulk of its business comes from low- to medium-risk categories, which provide a solid foundation of dependable earnings. Moreover, the company’s strategic focus on sectors that are both essential and economically durable, such as defence, power, and transportation infrastructure, places it in a strong position to benefit from secular tailwinds.

Looking ahead, its strong backlog of $4.6 billion offers a substantial growth opportunity. Meanwhile, its solid financial position provides flexibility to invest in emerging opportunities, pursue strategic acquisitions, and continue strengthening its market presence.

Top Canadian stock #3: Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock could be a solid addition to your portfolio. Its stock recently got a significant boost after securing an order for 50 aircraft alongside a long-term service agreement. Despite the recent rally, Bombardier stock has considerable upside potential.

Looking ahead, Bombardier’s delivery schedule for the second half of the year is poised to lift its financial performance. The company has strategically built up its inventory to handle a heavier delivery load. Moreover, with an increased mix of big-cabin jets, which generate higher prices and margins, its profitability and free cash flow will likely get a boost. Management also expects more deliveries in Q3 compared with last year, further supporting momentum.

Beyond aircraft sales, Bombardier’s services division continues to shine. This high-margin business provides stable, recurring revenue, complementing its core operations. The company’s $16.1 billion order backlog adds visibility into future growth, while its push into defence and aftermarket services opens new avenues for margin expansion and greater stability.

Overall, robust demand, a substantial backlog, and growing exposure to high-margin segments position Bombardier to deliver solid long-term growth.