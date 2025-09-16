Member Login
Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

Hammond Power Solutions stock has rallied more than 1,300% in the last five years. Here’s why I think there’s more upside to come.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Key Points

  • • Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) has delivered exceptional growth with revenue increasing 145% over five years to $788 million and earnings surging 360%, while maintaining high margins and strong returns on equity exceeding 25%.
  • • Despite rallying over 1,300% since 2020, the stock remains attractively valued at just 17x current earnings and is well-positioned for continued growth driven by electrification trends and data center demand.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX:HPS.A) has a decades-long history of magnetic transformer design and manufacturing. But it’s only in the last few years that this company has hit investors’ radar screens. Today, this is a dirt-cheap Canadian growth stock worth considering investing in.

Let’s take a closer look at Hammond Power Solutions.

What exactly does Hammond Power do?

A transformer is a device that transfers electric energy from one circuit to another, either increasing or decreasing the voltage. A dry-type transformer is a transformer that uses air or gas to cool itself. This compares favourably to the alternative of a liquid oil cooling system, as the absence of flammable oil significantly minimizes the risk of fire. This makes it safer for indoor usage in places like hospitals.

The market for these transformers is not insignificant, as the demand comes from a variety of industries. These include oil and gas, mining, steel, waste and water treatment, commercial construction, data centres, and wind power generation.

The growth story

In the five years ended December 2024, Hammond Power saw its annual revenue increase 145% to $788 million. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 19%. Also, its earnings increased 360% to $6.01 in 2024. This represents a CAGR of 36%.

All while operating a high margin business that has been generating a return on equity (ROE) in excess of 25%, a return on investment (ROI) in excess of 20%, and a return on assets (ROI) in the high-teens percent.  These returns have been achieved in a conservative, low risk business model, with the company holding little debt and generating strong cash flows.

This Canadian growth stock remains cheap

Hammond Power’s stock has rallied more than 1,300% since the end of 2020. This should come as no surprise given the growth that the company has achieved in recent years.

Yet, the stock remains dirt-cheap, trading at 17 times this year’s earnings and 15 times next year’s earnings. Also, it’s trading at a mere 10 times cash flow and 4 times book value. In my view, a quality growth stock like this is deserving of a higher valuation.

Looking ahead

On the company’s first quarter conference call, management expressed optimism about the future. This optimism was driven in part by the strong posted backlog in the quarter. In fact, it increased 18%, as demand from data centres continued strongly. Also, Hammond’s capacity expansions are nearing completion, and they bring additional room for growth as well as increased efficiencies.

As we look ahead, we can expect Hammond’s transformers to continue to be in demand as electrification continues. Notably, transformers are a central component in the electrification process, as they make electricity usable by lowering the voltage at the point of use.

Last year, Hammond announced the acquisition of Micron Industries, a leading supplier of control transformers. This acquisition is providing Hammond with additional scale, an additional customer base, and access to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This facility provides quality and flexibility for customer orders.

The additional opportunities from this acquisition will drive revenue growth and efficiencies for Hammond. In terms of future acquisitions, the company is in talks with various acquisition opportunities. With its strong balance sheet and industry-leading position, this growth will be well-supported and value-enhancing for shareholders who have invested in Hammond.

The bottom line

Hammond Power stock is a little-known growth stock that remains dirt-cheap. It’s not too late to consider investing in this gem.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

