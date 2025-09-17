Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » 2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

If you got $7,000 to invest inside your TFSA, these two stocks could be serious slam dunks in both the near- and long-term.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Deploy your $7,000 TFSA into Topicus (entrenched European niche software) and Propel (AI‑driven non‑prime lender with strong growth).
  • Topicus = steadier, recurring revenue and acquisition runway; Propel = higher risk but higher reward — size your position accordingly.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Propel Holdings

Canadians can invest a fresh $7,000 into their TFSA in 2025. That’s a $7,000 contribution that can earn income from stocks and compound capital completely tax-free. Any chance to save tax is a great opportunity to elevate your returns over time.

The market is a little tricky today. The TSX is trading at all-time highs. However, the gains have largely been driven by utilities/infrastructure, banks, and mining stocks.

There are plenty of good quality stocks that aren’t getting the love this year. As a result, you might be able to pick up some bargains that could be slam dunks in future quarters and years.  If you are looking for ideas, here are two in which you could deploy your $7,000 TFSA cash.

Topicus.com: A top stock to buy on any dip

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has pulled back close to 5% in the past month. The market is worried about the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on its niche vertical market software businesses. It could be an interesting time to start building a position.

Topicus is an entrenched software provider in Europe. It focuses on government, education, and financial software services. These are often slow-moving organizations. Once they have adopted a solution, they generally commit to it long term.

Europe is an attractive place to consolidate software. The region is diverse with different countries, languages, cultures, and systems. This means there are hundreds, if not thousands, of potential bespoke software solutions that Topicus can acquire.

Year to date, revenues are up 18% and net income per share is up 97%. The company has been executing very nicely. It is never a cheap stock, but these pullbacks are perfect entry points.

Propel Holdings: A higher risk, higher reward opportunity

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is a bit of a riskier play, but it could also be more rewarding. While the market is trying to understand how AI can improve businesses (and hopefully the world), Propel has already harnessed it for its strategy.

It has a proprietary lending platform that uses AI to underwrite loans quickly and effectively. Non-prime consumers tend to have a sketchy or incomplete credit history. Propel’s platform uses hundreds of variables to determine the success of a loan.

Propel has been growing rapidly. Over the past five years, revenues have risen by a 45% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and earnings per share have risen by a 70% CAGR.

Demand for its products remains high, and a recent acquisition in the U.K. could grow its share in Europe. Its stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio below 10, which seems like a bargain given it is growing at almost four times that valuation.

Propel does cater to a riskier market segment. This stock can be volatile based on the economic environment. If things remain relatively constant to only slightly negative, this company should continue to do very well.

However, if there is a significant economic downturn, this stock will likely be more volatile than the market. As a result, position size this stock accordingly. As noted, PRL is a higher risk stock, but also a higher reward opportunity.  

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After cooling from record highs, the TSX today hinges on interest rate decisions and central bank signals on both sides…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX pushed to new records on commodity strength, and today’s CPI and U.S. retail numbers could set the tone…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After ending a three-day rally, the TSX could trade flat at the open today as markets wait for inflation data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 12

| Jitendra Parashar

After another record close, the TSX may ride higher at the open today on commodity strength as investors await next…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX hit another record Wednesday, though softer commodities and U.S. inflation figures may steer today’s trade.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stock Market

The Market’s on Fire — But Should You Be Buying Right Now?

| Kay Ng

What to consider before jumping in at today’s market high.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its rally to fresh highs, but today’s spotlight shifts to U.S. wholesale inflation data and rate expectations.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Metals and Mining Stocks

Pan American Silver Rose 24% in August: Too Late to Invest?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Pan American Silver stock soared 24% in August. With record cash flow, a transformative acquisition, and a hidden catalyst, the…

Read more »