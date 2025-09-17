Member Login
Home » Investing » Have $1,000 to Invest? The Moment Has Come for These Stocks

Have $1,000 to Invest? The Moment Has Come for These Stocks

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and discounted stock prices, these two Canadian stocks are poised to outperform over the next three years.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Waste Connections has declined 2.7% year-to-date despite a strong Q2 performance (7.1% revenue growth) and $200 million in annual revenue from recent acquisitions. In comparison, Savaria offers accessibility solutions with 26.1% adjusted EPS growth and improving margins.
  • Both underperforming stocks present buying opportunities with strong fundamentals. Waste Connections benefits from essential services and the adoption of AI technology, while Savaria is positioned for growth due to aging demographics and trades at an attractive 17.1x forward earnings multiple with a 2.72% dividend yield.

Despite uncertainty over the trade war’s impact on global growth, Canadian equities have remained on an upward trajectory, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining 18.6%. Falling interest rates and healthy quarterly performances have boosted the equity markets higher.

However, the following two Canadian stocks have underperformed the broader equity markets this year. Given their healthier growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I believe the following two Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities at these levels.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) has underperformed the broader equity markets this year, with its stock price falling around 2.7% year to date. Decline in the values of recycled commodities and concerns over the company’s high valuation appear to have weighed on its stock price. However, the North American waste management company reported an impressive second-quarter performance, with its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growing by 7.1% and 4%, respectively. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin expanded by 10 basis points to 32.7%.

Moreover, the company has also made a series of acquisitions this year (as of July 23), which could contribute US$200 million to its annualized revenue. The company’s solid financial footing and steady cash flows position it well to carry out additional acquisitions in the latter half of this year. Having invested US$497.8 million in the first two quarters, the company is on track to make a capital investment of US$1.20 billion–US$1.25 billion this year. Within its investment plan, the company has set aside US$100–US$150 million for renewable natural gas projects.

Additionally, WCN is advancing technology adoption by incorporating robotics and optical sorters in its recycling facilities and leveraging artificial intelligence for commercial overage charge opportunities and price retention tools. It has also implemented AI-based e-learning modules and AI-powered camera telematics across its fleet to enhance employee safety. Combined with stronger employee engagement, these initiatives have reduced voluntary turnover and open positions, supporting higher operating margins. Given the essential nature of its business and strong growth outlook, I believe investors should begin accumulating the stock to earn attractive returns over the next three years.

Savaria

Another underperforming Canadian stock with potential to deliver superior returns is Savaira (TSX:SIS), which offers accessibility solutions to people with physical challenges. Meanwhile, the company had reported a healthy second-quarter performance last month, with its adjusted EPS growing by 26.1% to $0.29. Along with top-line growth, the company’s efforts in improving efficiency in procurement, pricing, and operations through its “Savaria One” initiative contributed to its adjusted EPS growth. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin also improved from 19% in the previous year’s quarter to 20.6%.

Moreover, the demand for Savaria’s products and services could rise amid a growing aging population. At the same time, the company is working on product innovation, capacity expansion, operational efficiency gains, and cost reduction through streamlined procurement. It has also initiated the second stage of its “Savaria One” strategy, which would outline its strategy for the next three years. With its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio improving from 1.63 at the end of 2024 to 1.34 in the second quarter, the company is well-positioned to fund its growth initiatives.

Meanwhile, Savaria’s management projects its 2025 revenue to come around $925 million, representing a 6.6% increase from the previous year. Additionally, management expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to improve from 18.6% in 2024 to approximately 20%. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the company currently trades at 17.1 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters. Also, it offers a monthly dividend payout of $0.0467/share, translating into a forward dividend yield of 2.72%.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

TSX at Record Highs — But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, these undervalued TSX stocks could deliver strong gains from here.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want lifelong income? This is the best place to start.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Latest Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Andrew Walker

Lower interest expenses will free up cash to reduce debt and support dividends.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

TSX60 at a Discount: The Blue‑Chip Bargains I’d Grab Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip companies are the biggest and best, and yet these three remain undervalued on the TSX today.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $20,000 in a TFSA Into $200 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's certainly possible for investors to create passive income that lasts, especially when factoring in returns!

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a monthly income stream should consider gaining exposure to TSX dividend stocks such as Exchange Income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong cash flows, a track record of consistent payouts, and attractive yields, these two Canadian stocks can help…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Investing

Lululemon Stock Just Tanked (Again), Down 19% in a Day: Time to Strike a Warrior Pose and Buy?

| Joey Frenette

This stock is arguably the cheapest it's ever been, but are industry headwinds too strong?

Read more »