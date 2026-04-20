3 TSX Stocks to Buy if You Think the TSX Stays Resilient

If you think the TSX can stay resilient, don’t just chase whatever bounced last. Look for companies with steady demand, room to grow, and business models that can keep working even if the economy turns a little uneven. That’s why a mix of insurance, healthcare technology, and energy services can make a lot of sense right now.

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TSU

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) is a specialty insurer, focusing on areas like surety, warranty, corporate insurance, and fronting rather than trying to be everything to everyone. That kind of niche approach has helped it keep growing while staying disciplined. In its 2025 results, net insurance revenue rose 11.8% to $766.1 million, while net income climbed to $142.2 million from $118.9 million. Book value per share rose 24.7% to $19.68, which is the kind of number long-term investors like to see.

The last year also brought more momentum in its primary lines, especially surety, along with stronger investment income and continued U.S. scaling. Shares recently held a market cap of roughly $2.3 billion. The stock trades at about 16 times trailing earnings, which still looks fair for a company producing double-digit book value growth and mid-teens returns on equity. It fits a resilient TSX outlook because insurance demand doesn’t disappear when markets get noisy. The main risk is that underwriting can turn quickly if claims trends worsen.

WELL

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) blends clinics, digital tools, billing, virtual care, and healthcare software into one platform. That gives it exposure to both recurring healthcare demand and the ongoing push to make care more efficient. In 2025, WELL stock posted record revenue of $1.40 billion, up 52% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to $203.7 million from $46.7 million. Even stripping out some moving pieces, normalized revenue still came in around $1.35 billion.

Recent news has kept the story moving. Over the last year, WELL stock deepened its HEALWELL relationship, rebranded its cybersecurity arm as CYBERWELL, and kept expanding its software and billing footprint. It recently held a market cap close to $1 billion, with the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has been around 13.5 times, which is not demanding for a healthcare tech name growing this quickly. It fits here because healthcare tends to stay needed in just about any market. The risk is execution. WELL stock has a lot of moving parts, and regulators have already looked at parts of its deal activity.

CES

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) supplies drilling fluids, chemicals, and production solutions to oil and gas customers across North America. That means it benefits from healthy energy activity, but it also has a business model tied to consumable products and long customer relationships rather than just one-off big-ticket bets. In 2025, CES delivered record adjusted EBITDA of $404.6 million and net income of $204.7 million, up 7% from 2024.

The company also kept rewarding shareholders. It returned $174.9 million in 2025 through buybacks and dividends, and in March 2026, it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.055 per share from $0.0425. Shares recently held a market cap near $3.8 billion and a trailing P/E of around 19.6. That’s not dirt cheap, but it still looks reasonable for a company putting up record revenue and strong free cash flow. It fits a resilient TSX because Canada’s market still leans heavily on energy, and CES gives investors exposure without owning a producer directly. The risk is obvious: if drilling activity slows, sentiment can cool fast.

Bottom line

If the TSX stays resilient, investors may want stocks that can keep executing instead of just surviving. Trisura offers steady specialty insurance growth, WELL stock brings healthcare demand plus tech upside, and CES adds energy-linked strength with solid cash generation. These work in very different corners of the market, which is part of the appeal. When resilience matters, a little variety can go a long way.