Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock That Could Be Set Up for a Big Comeback in 2026

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be Set Up for a Big Comeback in 2026

CN remains well below the 2024 highs. Is this the right time to buy?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is already up more than 10% this year. Investors who missed the bounce are wondering if CNR stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

CNR share price

Canadian National Railway trades near $150 per share at the time of writing. This is up from the 12-month low around $126, but is off the nearly $180 it reached two years ago.

The action in 2026 has been choppy. CNR surged from $131 in early February to $154 at the start of March as bargain hunters moved into the stock on the hopes that the trade dispute between Canada and the United States will get sorted out by the end of the year. The stock gave back most of that gain in the first three weeks of March, before bouncing back above $150.

Risks

The war in Iran and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has driven the price of oil above US$100 per barrel. High oil prices will push up inflation, which could set off a global recession. An extended economic downturn would be negative for CN as there would be reduced demand for its services. Elevated oil prices also drive up the cost of fuel used by CN’s trains. If the rise in fuel expenses can’t be passed on to customers there will be an impact on profits.

Tariff uncertainty remains a threat, as well. The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) has a July 1st deadline for a decision to either extend the trade pact or end it, with a wide variety of potential other arrangements taking its place. Negotiations are ongoing and it is likely that an agreement will not be in place by the end of June. The longer the situation remains unclear, the bigger the threat to CN’s results this year. The company said tariffs had a negative impact of about $350 million on the 2025 financial results.

Consolidation in the American rail sector is another item for investors to keep in mind. Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are hoping to merge in a US$85 billion deal that would create a rail giant in the United States with a network of tracks that would connect more than 40 states, 100 ports, and run from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

CN’s tracks in the United States run north from the Gulf Coast to Canada where they connect to the domestic routes that also run from the Atlantic to the Pacific. In the event the merger between UP and NS gets approved, there could be negative effects for CN, but the extent won’t be known until the deal happens.

Upside

CN will likely pick up a new tailwind as soon as Canada, the United States, and Mexico iron out a trade deal that provides tariff certainty for businesses that are holding back on investments. At the same time, an end to war in the Middle East would likely bring oil prices back down, helping ease the risk of a global recession.

CN continues to generate good profits and the board is taking advantage of the depressed share price to buy back stock using excess cash. CN is also maintaining steady dividend growth, despite the economic uncertainties.

Time to buy CN?

The broader market is due for a pullback and CUSMA negotiations could drag on for some time, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see CNR stock dip back to the 2026 lows at some point.

That being said, investors with a buy-and-hold strategy might want to start nibbling on any new weakness. The long-term outlook for the stock should be positive and any good news on the CUSMA negotiations could send the shares significantly higher.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.  

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA can start producing tax-free income immediately if you focus on steady cash-flow businesses with reliable payouts.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

How Do Most Canadians’ TFSA Balances Look at Age 30?

| Kay Ng

Here's how you can grow your TFSA balance faster than your neighbour.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Build $500 in Monthly Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Monthly dividend stocks like Tourmaline Oil and Northland Power are prime candidates to build your dividend income.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Wanted Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX picks offer “get paid now” income, but they range from steadier REIT cash flow to a higher-growth monthly…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Rogers: 1 Canadian Telecom Stock I’d Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers may not flash a 9% yield like TELUS, but its improving balance sheet and cheaper valuation look more compelling…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can double up their positions in three top stocks that continue to outperform amid heightened volatility.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Worth a Serious Look for Long-Term Canadian Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Long-term Canadian investors can anchor their portfolio on three stocks that can preserve capital and help build serious wealth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Way for Canadians to Earn $500 a Month Tax-Free From a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 a month tax-free from a TFSA using a methodical approach and multi-stock portfolio.

Read more »