Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

The Best Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

These companies have solid underlying businesses and strong growth potential, yet their stocks are undervalued near current levels.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Canadian equity market is up 17.7% in 2025, yet several strong companies remain undervalued.
  • goeasy offers rapid growth, consistent dividends, and an attractive valuation despite its strong momentum.
  • Cargojet stock is down 31% from its high, but it remains fundamentally strong with resilient contracts and e-commerce tailwinds.

The Canadian equity market has maintained its strong momentum in 2025, with the benchmark index rising over 17.7% year to date. Notably, TSX stocks across sectors have delivered impressive gains. Yet, even as the broader market pushes higher, opportunities still exist as some fundamentally solid companies remain undervalued.

For long-term investors, these shares offer compelling entry points. Against this background, here are the best undervalued stocks I’d buy right now.

Undervalued stock #1: goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a no-brainer for investors looking for value, growth, and income. This financial services provider has been expanding rapidly, delivering double-digit sales and earnings growth. For instance, the subprime lender’s top line has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% over the last five years. At the same time, its earnings grew at a CAGR of 23%. Adding to its appeal, goeasy has distributed dividends for 21 consecutive years and consistently lifted its payouts for 11 straight years.

Despite this momentum, its stock trades at 10.2 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, a modest multiple given its strong growth potential and reliable dividend expansion. Its leadership in Canada’s subprime lending space positions it well to capitalize on resilient demand for credit. Management projects its consumer loan portfolio to reach $7.35–$7.75 billion by 2027, which is expected to drive double-digit revenue growth. While yields may edge lower as the company emphasizes secured loans, this shift reduces credit risk and adds earnings stability.

The company is also broadening funding sources, diversifying products, and expanding into new regions. These initiatives, along with disciplined underwriting practices, consistent credit performance, and operational efficiency, will help goeasy sustain double-digit earnings growth.

With double-digit growth expected to continue, dependable dividends, and a valuation that leaves room for upside, goeasy stands as an attractive investment for long-term investors.

Undervalued stock #2: Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is a bargain near the current market price. The stock has slipped about 31% from its 52-week high of $144.97. Nonetheless, the company’s fundamentals remain strong as Canada’s leading air cargo operator consistently delivers solid financial results. Moreover, the upcoming holiday shopping season could give its financials and share price a significant lift.

Notably, the fourth quarter has historically been Cargojet’s busiest period, driven by surging e-commerce and retail demand. Besides this seasonal boost, Cargojet’s underlying business remains solid. Its long-term contracts, including minimum volume guarantees and inflation-linked pricing, add stability to its operations, drive cash flow, and offer margin protection. With about three-quarters of its domestic revenue coming from these agreements, its business remains resilient to volatility.

Cargojet’s recent performance reflects this momentum. In the first half of 2025, Cargojet saw strong growth across domestic and charter operations, supported by disciplined cost management. Its focus on lowering debt and expanding its network further strengthens its outlook. Operating 41 freighters, most of which it owns, gives the company both scale and flexibility without the burden of costly fleet expansion.

Further, Cargojet’s dominant position in time-sensitive freight and tailwinds from e-commerce growth position it well to deliver strong growth. Meanwhile, the current pullback in its stock price offers a compelling entry point.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

TSX at Record Highs — But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, these undervalued TSX stocks could deliver strong gains from here.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want lifelong income? This is the best place to start.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Latest Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Andrew Walker

Lower interest expenses will free up cash to reduce debt and support dividends.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

Have $1,000 to Invest? The Moment Has Come for These Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and discounted stock prices, these two Canadian stocks are poised to outperform…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

TSX60 at a Discount: The Blue‑Chip Bargains I’d Grab Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip companies are the biggest and best, and yet these three remain undervalued on the TSX today.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $20,000 in a TFSA Into $200 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's certainly possible for investors to create passive income that lasts, especially when factoring in returns!

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a monthly income stream should consider gaining exposure to TSX dividend stocks such as Exchange Income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong cash flows, a track record of consistent payouts, and attractive yields, these two Canadian stocks can help…

Read more »