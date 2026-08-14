A 30-Year Retirement Changes Everything: Here’s the TFSA Strategy I’d Use

Retirement can last 30 years, so your TFSA needs inflation-beating growth without forcing you to sell in a crash.

A balanced ETF like VBAL can handle most investing, offering growth plus bonds for stability and automatic rebalancing.

A long retirement makes inflation and early market losses dangerous, so keep some cash and stay flexible on withdrawals.

Retirement’s most dangerous birthday may be 95. Statistics Canada says a 65-year-old Canadian woman today can expect another 22.15 years on average, and an average isn’t an expiry date. Plenty will live longer, just as the roof, teeth, and knees begin submitting their priciest invoices.

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The perfect time to invest

Longevity changes the job of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). It can’t merely protect next year’s grocery money. It must help pay for groceries three decades from now, when even the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target would turn a $50,000 lifestyle into a roughly $90,600 one.

Parking everything in cash avoids market drops but practically invites inflation inside for snacks. Owning only stocks creates the opposite problem. A crash early in retirement can force an investor to sell more shares for the same withdrawal, leaving fewer shares to enjoy the recovery. This is sequence-of-returns risk, and the first ugly years can haunt the next 20.

I’d answer both risks with a small cash reserve, a balanced portfolio, and flexible withdrawals. The TFSA makes the plan especially useful because growth and withdrawals are tax-free and won’t affect Old Age Security (OAS) or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) benefits.

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TFSA: Rules before strategy

The 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as contribution room in the following calendar year. Someone eligible every year since 2009 could have as much as $109,000 of cumulative room, although prior contributions and withdrawals make each person’s number different. Check your records before moving money into a TFSA, because over-contributing is a surprisingly expensive way to feel organized.

With a $109,000 account, I’d initially keep about $4,000 in cash for one year of planned withdrawals and invest roughly $105,000 for the future. A cautious 3.5% starting withdrawal would equal $3,815 annually, or about $318 monthly. That percentage isn’t a guarantee, so I’d reduce discretionary withdrawals after poor markets and refill the cash reserve after strong ones.

One ETF can do the heavy lifting

Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) is the investment I’d use for that long-term portion. It owns broad Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging-market stock and bond funds, then rebalances them automatically. Investors get thousands of securities without turning retirement into an unpaid portfolio-management internship.

As of June 30, VBAL held 61.5% in stocks and 38.5% in bonds. Stocks provide the growth needed to outrun inflation, while the bond sleeve’s 3.8% yield to maturity can provide income and ballast during weaker markets. Vanguard also cut the management fee from 0.22% to 0.17% in November 2025, leaving more of the return to compound.

The awkward detail is valuation. VBAL’s equity holdings traded at 21.5 times earnings at writing, and its recent $40 price sits near a 52-week high. A large new investor nervous about timing could buy in several installments, although waiting indefinitely creates its own risk when the money may need to work until 2056.

Bottom line

VBAL can fall, and stocks and bonds sometimes decline together. Inflation could also exceed 2%, while unexpected care costs could push withdrawals above the plan. This TFSA should therefore work alongside CPP, OAS, Registered Retirement Income Fund income, and emergency savings rather than auditioning as the entire retirement system.

A 30-year retirement doesn’t require predicting 30 years of markets. It requires an account capable of surviving more than one kind of bad surprise. By learning how ETFs work, keeping near-term spending separate, and letting VBAL rebalance the rest, retirees can avoid selling every wobble while preserving the growth their 95-year-old selves may be very glad they bought today.