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A 30-Year Retirement Changes Everything: Here’s the TFSA Strategy I’d Use

Retirement can last 30 years, so your TFSA needs inflation-beating growth without forcing you to sell in a crash.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A long retirement makes inflation and early market losses dangerous, so keep some cash and stay flexible on withdrawals.
  • Use TFSA rules properly: know your room, avoid overcontributions, and remember withdrawals restore room next year.
  • A balanced ETF like VBAL can handle most investing, offering growth plus bonds for stability and automatic rebalancing.

Retirement’s most dangerous birthday may be 95. Statistics Canada says a 65-year-old Canadian woman today can expect another 22.15 years on average, and an average isn’t an expiry date. Plenty will live longer, just as the roof, teeth, and knees begin submitting their priciest invoices.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The perfect time to invest

Longevity changes the job of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). It can’t merely protect next year’s grocery money. It must help pay for groceries three decades from now, when even the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target would turn a $50,000 lifestyle into a roughly $90,600 one.

Parking everything in cash avoids market drops but practically invites inflation inside for snacks. Owning only stocks creates the opposite problem. A crash early in retirement can force an investor to sell more shares for the same withdrawal, leaving fewer shares to enjoy the recovery. This is sequence-of-returns risk, and the first ugly years can haunt the next 20.

I’d answer both risks with a small cash reserve, a balanced portfolio, and flexible withdrawals. The TFSA makes the plan especially useful because growth and withdrawals are tax-free and won’t affect Old Age Security (OAS) or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) benefits.

TFSA: Rules before strategy

The 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as contribution room in the following calendar year. Someone eligible every year since 2009 could have as much as $109,000 of cumulative room, although prior contributions and withdrawals make each person’s number different. Check your records before moving money into a TFSA, because over-contributing is a surprisingly expensive way to feel organized.

With a $109,000 account, I’d initially keep about $4,000 in cash for one year of planned withdrawals and invest roughly $105,000 for the future. A cautious 3.5% starting withdrawal would equal $3,815 annually, or about $318 monthly. That percentage isn’t a guarantee, so I’d reduce discretionary withdrawals after poor markets and refill the cash reserve after strong ones.

One ETF can do the heavy lifting

Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) is the investment I’d use for that long-term portion. It owns broad Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging-market stock and bond funds, then rebalances them automatically. Investors get thousands of securities without turning retirement into an unpaid portfolio-management internship.

As of June 30, VBAL held 61.5% in stocks and 38.5% in bonds. Stocks provide the growth needed to outrun inflation, while the bond sleeve’s 3.8% yield to maturity can provide income and ballast during weaker markets. Vanguard also cut the management fee from 0.22% to 0.17% in November 2025, leaving more of the return to compound.

The awkward detail is valuation. VBAL’s equity holdings traded at 21.5 times earnings at writing, and its recent $40 price sits near a 52-week high. A large new investor nervous about timing could buy in several installments, although waiting indefinitely creates its own risk when the money may need to work until 2056.

Bottom line

VBAL can fall, and stocks and bonds sometimes decline together. Inflation could also exceed 2%, while unexpected care costs could push withdrawals above the plan. This TFSA should therefore work alongside CPP, OAS, Registered Retirement Income Fund income, and emergency savings rather than auditioning as the entire retirement system.

A 30-year retirement doesn’t require predicting 30 years of markets. It requires an account capable of surviving more than one kind of bad surprise. By learning how ETFs work, keeping near-term spending separate, and letting VBAL rebalance the rest, retirees can avoid selling every wobble while preserving the growth their 95-year-old selves may be very glad they bought today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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