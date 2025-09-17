After cooling from record highs, the TSX today hinges on interest rate decisions and central bank signals on both sides of the border.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 17

Despite strengthening crude oil and precious metals prices, Canadian equities remain largely range-bound on Tuesday as investors digested fresh consumer inflation data and awaited rate announcements. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 116 points, or 0.4%, for the day to settle at 29,315.

Even as solid intraday gains in oil and gas prices drove energy stocks higher, most other key market sectors ended the session in the red, with healthcare, mining, and consumer discretionary stocks leading the declines.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.9% year over year in August, up from 1.7% in July, as a smaller drop in gasoline prices helped push inflation slightly higher. Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 2.4%, while price pressures from meat and clothing offset declines in fresh fruit and travel services. However, on a monthly basis, overall prices slipped 0.1%.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Orla Mining, Cameco, Bausch Health, and Alamos Gold were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each diving by at least 5.7%.

On the brighter side, Baytex Energy, Tourmaline Oil, Whitecap Resources, and Parex Resources climbed by at least 3.7% each, making them the top-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSX:AP.UN) also rose 2.4% to $20.83 apiece after the Toronto-based urban workspace-focused REIT updated investors on its non-core property sales. The company said it has already sold properties worth $252 million in 2024 and about $231 million so far in 2025, with another $257 million expected from upcoming Toronto sales.

In addition, Allied noted that the process is on track to meet its target of at least $300 million in proceeds this year and to wrap up by early 2026. The REIT also highlighted that the sale of these non-core assets will leave it with a stronger, more competitive portfolio concentrated in Canada’s largest cities. Interestingly, Allied Properties REIT has risen nearly 22% so far in 2025 and offers an 8.8% annualized dividend yield with monthly payouts.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Whitecap Resources, Tourmaline Oil, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially metals, fell from their recent highs in early Wednesday trading, which could keep pressure on the TSX index at the open today.

Right after the opening bell this morning, the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate decision and press conference are set to take centre stage. Most investors are expecting the Canadian central bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to ease borrowing costs and support economic growth.

Later in the day, attention will turn to the Federal Reserve, where policymakers are also widely expected to slash by 25 basis points. TSX investors will also be watching closely for the Fed’s economic projections and chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, which could provide insight into how quickly additional easing might follow.

Together, the twin central bank decisions could set the tone for stocks through the remainder of the week on both sides of the border.

