3 Canadian Stocks So Trustworthy I’d Stake My Reputation on Them

When it comes to stock investing, trust is earned — not given. Over time, a handful of Canadian companies have not only delivered exceptional returns but also done so with consistency, resilience, and world-class execution. These are the kinds of businesses you can count on to compound wealth over the long run, even through volatile markets.

If I had to stake my reputation on just three Canadian stocks, here’s where I’d place my bet — each one has outperformed the broader Canadian market, using the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a benchmark. For context, the TSX delivered total returns of approximately 11.5% annually over the past decade, turning a $10,000 investment into about $29,590. These three crushed that.

1. WSP Global

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is one of the world’s leading engineering and professional services firms. It provides consulting and design services for infrastructure, environmental, and real estate projects, playing a vital role in shaping the modern world.

As of the end of 2024, WSP’s revenue was well-diversified:

17% from Canada

43% from the Americas

27% from Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa

13% from the Asia Pacific region

Its sector exposure also has a nice balance:

37% transportation and infrastructure

31% earth and environment

21% property and buildings

11% power and energy

The company continues to grow both organically and through acquisitions, and its recent performance proves that strategy is working. In the first half of 2025, WSP reported the following:

18% revenue growth to $8.9 billion

21% adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth to $1.2 billion

19% growth in adjusted earnings per share to $4.10

A solid $16.3 billion backlog, up 11% year over year

Over the past decade, WSP delivered annualized returns of 23.3%, transforming a $10,000 investment into $81,190. That kind of growth isn’t just impressive — it’s elite.

2. Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) is a name synonymous with long-term wealth creation. As one of the largest global investment firms, Brookfield manages over US$1 trillion in assets across areas like infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity, and real estate.

Its strategy? It’s simple but powerful:

Invest in cash-generating alternative assets

Optimize the assets

Earn management and performance fees

Recycle capital by selling mature investments

Reinvest in high-potential opportunities

This model has delivered annualized returns of 17.7% over the last decade for its shareholders — turning a $10,000 investment into $51,060. Brookfield doesn’t just ride trends; it builds and owns the very infrastructure that powers economies.

3. Constellation Software

If there’s one Canadian tech stock that has earned a lot of respect from investors, it’s Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

It specializes in acquiring vertical market software (VMS) companies — small firms that target niche markets and provide mission-critical software for specific industries. What sets Constellation apart is its capital-allocation ability:

It acquires the right cash-generating businesses

It lets them operate independently

It reinvests profits into more acquisitions

This repeatable formula has made CSU a compounding machine. It posted 24.2% annualized returns over the past 10 years, growing a $10,000 investment into an astonishing $87,280. With an average return on equity of nearly 43% in this period, it’s hard to argue against its effectiveness.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Buy greatness on weakness

All three companies — WSP Global, Brookfield, and Constellation Software — have proven themselves as trustworthy, long-term compounders. As of now, WSP and Brookfield appear to be fairly valued, while Constellation trades at an estimated 21% discount of around $4,355 per share.

These are not flashy meme stocks or short-term trades. They’re businesses that are reliable, resilient, and built to last — and I’d stake my reputation on every one of them.

Interested investors are encouraged to capture shares of these exceptional stocks on any market weakness.