Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Stretch Your Money Through Retirement

3 Stocks to Stretch Your Money Through Retirement

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy yields, these three Canadian stocks could support you in your retirement.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • These three top Canadian dividend stocks offer reliable income for retirees: Enbridge with 70 years of dividend payments and a 5.58% yield backed by stable energy infrastructure, Bank of Nova Scotia with dividends since 1833 and a 4.94% yield from diversified banking operations, and Canadian Natural Resources with 25 years of dividend growth and a 5.2% yield.
  • These companies provide capital preservation through stable business models and consistent cash flows, while offering growth potential through Enbridge's $50 billion expansion pipeline, BNS's North American focus and share buybacks, and CNQ's efficient oil operations with 12.4% projected production growth.

With no regular income to cover their expenses, retirees tend to become risk-averse investors. Their primary focus will be on capital preservation, while earning a stable passive income. Against this backdrop, let’s explore three top Canadian dividend stocks that can provide reliable income to support them during their retirement.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as an attractive dividend stock for retirees, supported by its strong business model, stable cash flows, consistent dividend track record, and healthy yield. The company’s tolling framework, long-term take-or-pay contracts, regulated utility assets, and power-purchase agreement-backed renewable energy assets provide stability to its financials and cash flows. Amid these stable and predictable cash flows, the diversified energy infrastructure company has paid dividends for 70 years. It has also raised its dividend uninterruptedly since 1995 at an annualized rate of 9%, while currently offering an attractive dividend yield of 5.58%.

Amid growing energy demand, Enbridge has identified $50 billion of growth opportunities and has planned to invest $9-$10 billion annually to strengthen its asset base. These expansions could boost your financials, with the company’s management predicting that its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and EPS (earnings per share) will grow at a 5% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the medium term. Further, the company has also strengthened its financial position by lowering its debt-to-EBITDA ratio from five at the end of last year to 4.7. Considering all these factors, Enbridge appears well-equipped to sustain healthy dividend payouts, reinforcing its appeal as a retirement-friendly investment.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another dividend stock that I believe would be ideal for retirees is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has been paying dividends uninterruptedly since 1833. The company offers various financial services across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Given its multiple revenue sources across different countries, the company’s cash flows have been stable and reliable, allowing it to pay dividends consistently. The company has also raised its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.9% for the last 10 years, while its forward dividend yield currently stands at 4.94%.

Moreover, BNS is advancing its long-term strategy by expanding its business in the lower-risk, more stable North American market while reducing its presence in Latin America. The company’s financial metrics are improving with its CET1 (common equity tier-one) capital ratio rising 10 basis points to 13.3% in the recently reported third-quarter earnings amid healthy internal capital generation. Additionally, investors could benefit from its ongoing share-repurchase program, which would repurchase 20 million shares between May 30, 2025, and May 29, 206. These repurchases could lower its outstanding shares by 1.6%. Additionally, the company trades at a reasonable NTM (next-12-month) price-to-earnings multiple of 11.6, making it an excellent buy.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is my final choice, backed by a 25-year track record of raising dividends at an annualized rate of 21%. The oil and natural gas producer operates a diversified and balanced asset base. With its large, low-risk, high-value reserves, lower capital reinvestment requirements, and efficient operations, the company has lowered its breakeven point while generating healthy cash flows. These solid cash flows have allowed the company to raise its dividend consistently, while its forward yield currently stands at 5.2%.

Moreover, CNQ has planned to invest $6 billion this year, including drilling 182 heavy crude oil multilateral wells, boosting its production capabilities. Meanwhile, the midpoint of the company’s 2025 production guidance represents a 12.4% increase from the previous year. Along with organic growth, the company also focuses on strategic acquisitions to expand its footprint. Considering these growth initiatives, I expect CNQ to continue with its dividend growth, thereby making it an ideal buy for retirees.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior couple looks at investing statements
Stock Market

What the Interest Rate Cut Means for Canadian Investors

| Kay Ng

No matter how the interest rate changes, Canadian investors should stay diversified, stay disciplined, and stick to their long-term investing…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying Retirees at Least 5%

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield TSX stocks have a long history of consistently paying dividends, making them top options to boost retirement…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Turn a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Bank Stocks

Worried About a Bear Market? 3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A bear market can be scary, but it can be far less so when you have TD stock in your…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Investing

The TSX Index Is Beating the S&P 500 So Far This Year! What Next?

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSX:VCE) could continue to do well, but it's best to stay diversified and insist on…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s largest company is the Canadian dividend stock you can trust for the next 20 years, or much longer.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates: Why Stocks Still Beat Real Estate

| Andrew Button

If you want to ride the wave of lower interest rates on the stock market, here is one option.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Can the TSX Index Keep Beating the S&P 500 From Here?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and the big banks have helped power an incredible year of gains for the TSX Index.…

Read more »