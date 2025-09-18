3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

Imagine it. You buy up some TSX stocks and leave them alone, only to come back a few years later to see that you ended up investing in a 10-bagger. It’s not too crazy to imagine, given that there are already many stocks out there offering up value, and they are already seeing the growth. So today, we’re going to look at three of them.

Lightspeed Commerce

First off, there’s Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). This point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce company has had quite the history, soaring in share price only to come crashing down after a short sale report. Since then, the tech stock has really struggled to come back upwards. Yet these days, LSPD is pivoting from the high-burn tech story into a leaner software-as-a-service (SaaS) and payments model.

During its most recent quarterly report, revenue grew 15% year over year, with the gross margin expanding as well. Annual revenue per user (ARPU) also climbed, with payments penetration rising fast. Meanwhile, it holds $447 million in cash, has low debt, and is nearing profitability. In fact, management remains confident about the future, buying back 12% of shares in full-year 2025. If LSPD keeps it up, this TSX stock could see double-digit growth in the near future.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) was another trend beneficiary, but this time in artificial intelligence (AI). The thing is, it’s not exactly an AI stock. Instead, it manufactures the parts that support AI. Arguably, that’s even more important than the big name AI stocks. It’s now morphed from a low-margin contract manufacturer into a leading supplier for hyperscalers and AI hardware.

The second quarter saw record operating margins, with management raising guidance sharply for 2025. In fact, the stock has already risen about 450% in the last year! Given that, you’re not exactly getting value trading at 38 times forward earnings. However, cash flow remains strong, and buybacks continue. All considered, we can see that AI remains a part of our present and future. Therefore, Celestica should remain a prime beneficiary, with the possibility of long-term multi-bagger gains.

NervGen Pharma

Finally we have NervGen Pharma (TSXV:NGEN). This is more of a moonshot, thanks to its position in the pharmaceutical sector. Its NVG-291 drug showed promise during its primary phases, focusing on chronic spinal cord injury, which has no approved therapies. If the results remain positive, this could be a breakthrough in neurology.

The problem? There’s no revenue and finite cash at just $15.7 million, with a $17 million annual burn. There’s now also a high dependence on successful trials, and that can be an extreme binary risk. So yes, if this goes through, NGEN stock could go to the moon. However, it’s a pure speculative ticket out of the three, so perhaps one more to watch for now.

Bottom line

Taken together, these three TSX stocks offer a mix of value, stability, and speculation. LSPD could be a growth turnaround with the cash to execute. Celestica has already rewarded shareholders, but could continue over the next several years. Finally, NervGen is a “what if” stock that could easily surge, but also crash. In any case, all three could potentially be multi-baggers, but remain high risk. So be certain to meet with your financial advisor before considering any investment.