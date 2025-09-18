Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

These TSX stocks offer three different opportunities, but each could be a multi bagger in the works.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Lightspeed is pivoting to profitable SaaS and payments, growing revenue and margins with $447M cash—potential turnaround if execution continues.
  • Celestica supplies AI hardware, delivering record margins and raised guidance; strong cash flow and buybacks support further upside despite rich valuation.
  • NervGen is a high-risk speculative play with promising spinal-cord drug data but no revenue and limited cash, making outcomes binary.

Imagine it. You buy up some TSX stocks and leave them alone, only to come back a few years later to see that you ended up investing in a 10-bagger. It’s not too crazy to imagine, given that there are already many stocks out there offering up value, and they are already seeing the growth. So today, we’re going to look at three of them.

Lightspeed Commerce

First off, there’s Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). This point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce company has had quite the history, soaring in share price only to come crashing down after a short sale report. Since then, the tech stock has really struggled to come back upwards. Yet these days, LSPD is pivoting from the high-burn tech story into a leaner software-as-a-service (SaaS) and payments model.

During its most recent quarterly report, revenue grew 15% year over year, with the gross margin expanding as well. Annual revenue per user (ARPU) also climbed, with payments penetration rising fast. Meanwhile, it holds $447 million in cash, has low debt, and is nearing profitability. In fact, management remains confident about the future, buying back 12% of shares in full-year 2025. If LSPD keeps it up, this TSX stock could see double-digit growth in the near future.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) was another trend beneficiary, but this time in artificial intelligence (AI). The thing is, it’s not exactly an AI stock. Instead, it manufactures the parts that support AI. Arguably, that’s even more important than the big name AI stocks. It’s now morphed from a low-margin contract manufacturer into a leading supplier for hyperscalers and AI hardware.

The second quarter saw record operating margins, with management raising guidance sharply for 2025. In fact, the stock has already risen about 450% in the last year! Given that, you’re not exactly getting value trading at 38 times forward earnings. However, cash flow remains strong, and buybacks continue. All considered, we can see that AI remains a part of our present and future. Therefore, Celestica should remain a prime beneficiary, with the possibility of long-term multi-bagger gains.

NervGen Pharma

Finally we have NervGen Pharma (TSXV:NGEN). This is more of a moonshot, thanks to its position in the pharmaceutical sector. Its NVG-291 drug showed promise during its primary phases, focusing on chronic spinal cord injury, which has no approved therapies. If the results remain positive, this could be a breakthrough in neurology.

The problem? There’s no revenue and finite cash at just $15.7 million, with a $17 million annual burn. There’s now also a high dependence on successful trials, and that can be an extreme binary risk. So yes, if this goes through, NGEN stock could go to the moon. However, it’s a pure speculative ticket out of the three, so perhaps one more to watch for now.

Bottom line

Taken together, these three TSX stocks offer a mix of value, stability, and speculation. LSPD could be a growth turnaround with the cash to execute. Celestica has already rewarded shareholders, but could continue over the next several years. Finally, NervGen is a “what if” stock that could easily surge, but also crash. In any case, all three could potentially be multi-baggers, but remain high risk. So be certain to meet with your financial advisor before considering any investment.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With 10X Potential From $15,000

| Robin Brown

Got $15,000 to buy stocks with? Here are two high quality small cap stocks that could have 10X potential in…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Missed the AI Rally? 2 TSX‑listed Winners I’d Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you missed out? Stop worrying and instead consider these two AI stocks with recurring revenue.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

What’s Going On With Lightspeed Commerce Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lightspeed Commerce stock is down 22% YTD despite strong growth. Let's explore why this undervalued fintech play could be ready…

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the advantages of stocks in building wealth. Transform a $100,000 investment into tax-free income with a TFSA.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks Worthy of a TFSA Investment Now 

| Puja Tayal

Find out why some stocks are undervalued and how you can benefit from investing in them through the Tax-Free Savings…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Future of Global Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO stock does look more speculative, but could be a huge opportunity for patient investors.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

Toast vs Lightspeed: Which Fintech Stock Is a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Toast and Lightspeed are two fintech stocks trading at attractive multiples in September 2025. Which is a better buy today?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy?

| Kay Ng

Constellation Software stock is a proven wealth creator for long-term investors, and it trades at a discount now.

Read more »