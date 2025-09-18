Member Login
Home » Investing » The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

TSX’s largest company is the Canadian dividend stock you can trust for the next 20 years, or much longer.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada is TSX’s largest, ultra‑stable dividend anchor — ~$282.4B market cap, trading near $201 with a ~3.08% yield and a long history of payouts backed by Canada’s strict banking rules and a Fitch AA‑ stable rating.
  • The bank has proven resilient amid 2025 credit stress: Q2 provisions rose 54% (to $1.42B) but Q3 net income jumped 21% to $5.4B, CET1 sits at 13.2%, and the HSBC Canada acquisition supports further growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Royal Bank of Canada] >

Canada’s banking sector is recognized broadly as the bedrock of stability. In particular, the more than 100-year dividend track record of the Big Five banks confirms their financial stability.

The largest of them all, the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), is also TSX’s top large-cap stock by market capitalization. This $282.4 billion lender was established in 1864 and started paying dividends six years later.

Given its dividend consistency and longevity, risk-averse investors can trust this Canadian dividend stock for the next 20 years, if not for much longer. The current share price is $201.02, while the dividend yield is 3.1%.   

Great dividend-payer

Dividend safety is the hallmark of a great dividend-payer. Weaker banks would have collapsed during the World Wars and financial crises. RBC’s assets in World War II even grew significantly after shifting its asset allocation from loans to federal government securities. Despite the move, the bank maintained its lending capability.

Canada’s strict banking regulations helped RBC and its industry peers emerge unscathed after the 2008 financial crisis. The global pandemic in 2020 affected many financial institutions but had minimal impact on Canadian Big Banks, including RBC.

When the financial regulator lifted the restrictions on dividend increases in late 2021, RBC announced an 11% hike in payouts. Its President and CEO, Dave McKay, said a strong balance sheet, diversified business model, and prudent risk management defined RBC’s success during the COVID-19 environment.

Tariff war

Credit stress is a major issue in 2025 after the U.S. initiated a tariff war with Canada and other trading partners. It was another test of the resilience and capital strength across the banking sector. RBC raised its provision for credit losses by 54% to $1.4 billion in Q2 fiscal 2025 versus Q2 fiscal 2024. Still, net income rose 11% year-over-year to $4.4 billion.

Fast-forward to Q3 fiscal 2025, and RBC beat earnings expectations and delivered impressive results. In the three months ending July 31, 2025, net income increased 21% year-over-year to $5.4 billion, a new record. All business segments reported strong growth.

According to McKay, the 13.2% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) indicates a robust capital position that should support solid volume growth. He added that the acquisition of HSBC Canada in September 2024 is a catalyst for accelerated growth.

Fitch Ratings has a stable outlook (AA-) for RY. The international credit ratings agency believes the giant lender enjoys superior economies of scale and has an entrenched customer deposit base. It has a diversified business model, with strong wealth management and capital markets footprints in the U.S. and Europe.

No other anchor

The Royal Bank of Canada deserves to be an anchor stock for the vast majority of long-term investors. You have a well-managed financial institution with a lengthy dividend track record. Furthermore, Canada’s largest bank has a celebrated history. It has achieved a “too big to fail” status and held the “throne” on the TSX for years.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Can the TSX Index Keep Beating the S&P 500 From Here?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and the big banks have helped power an incredible year of gains for the TSX Index.…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

Is BNS a Good Bank Stock to Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

BNS stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders over the past two decades. Can this outperformance continue?

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Canadian Bank Could Be the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

National Bank stock could be the best bargain, thanks to a recent acquisition and strong earnings.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Touching New Highs and Are Just Getting Started

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another great financial play are worth buying at new highs.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Why This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be the Best Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Big Six banks are some of the safest investments you can make, and this one looks like the best…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stock Market

The Market’s on Fire — But Should You Be Buying Right Now?

| Kay Ng

What to consider before jumping in at today’s market high.

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Bank Stocks

The 2 Canadian Banks I’d Buy for Dividend Growth

| Joey Frenette

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) and another bankable stock with great dividend growth.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

The Big 6 Reported Earnings: Here’s My Favourite Bank Stock to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock's latest rally is probably just getting started as investors look up following an initial post-earnings dip.

Read more »