These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

High yields can hide risk. Choose modest, growing dividend stocks. Here’s why AltaGas and National Bank could beat inflation in the long term.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Key Points

  • AltaGas- a turnaround utility/midstream with a 3% yield and targeted 5–7% annual dividend growth that can outpace inflation.
  • National Bank — a niche-focused bank (plus Canadian Western Bank) with a 3.2% yield and ~8% long‑term dividend growth.
Canada offers a diverse range of dividend stocks to choose from. However, just because a stock has a high dividend yield doesn’t mean it is a good investment. High-yielding dividend stocks (those with a yield of 7% or higher) tend to have reasons for their high yield.

It might be poor business fundamentals, a bad balance sheet, or declining cash flows. An elevated dividend yield is one way the market prices risk. Consequently, high-yielding dividend stocks are best avoided. Your returns aren’t likely to outpace inflation if the stock rapidly declines and a high dividend gets cut in half (or altogether).

Look for quality stocks with a modest dividend over high-dividend-yielding stocks

The better approach is to look for good-quality businesses that also generate modest dividends. A great hallmark of a good dividend stock is one that has prudently grown its dividend over years or decades (even better).

A company that consistently grows earnings per share is likely to grow its dividend at a similar rate. As earnings per share rise, so should the shares and so should your income. Likewise, look for low, stable payout ratios. It just means a company can invest in growing its business and still afford to pay a dividend.  

If you are looking for some Canadian dividend stocks to outpace inflation, here are two to contemplate buying for long-term income and growth.

AltaGas: A top utility stock to beat inflation

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) was once one of those high dividend companies. In 2018, its yield hit 16% just before it cut its dividend in half. The company got caught with too much debt when energy prices took a major downturn, and the stock (and dividend) plunged.

The great news is that the company is a completely different business today. AltaGas has executed a great turnaround to divest non-core assets, pay down debt, and focus on its core competencies. Its stock is up 147% in the past five years!

AltaGas now operates a highly resilient natural gas utility in the U.S. and a diversified gas infrastructure business in Western Canada. Both these businesses are expected to grow faster than inflation by three to four times.

With the business drastically de-risked, AltaGas has resumed a dividend-growth posture. It has increased its dividend every year since 2021. It expects to grow its dividend by 5-7% annually for the coming five years.

Right now, AltaGas yields 3%. However, you will effectively double your yield in 10 years if it maintains its dividend-growth rate.

National Bank: A top bank stock for dividends and growth

Another dividend stock that should strongly outpace inflation is National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). This is not the largest or the most well-known bank in Canada. However, it has focused on niches where it prospers and has effectively carved a very strong market.

National Bank just acquired Canadian Western Bank. That gives it a major foothold in the Western Canadian market. In many ways, this market is unique from the rest of Canada, just like the Quebec market.

As a result, National could be very effective using its operating prowess to improve earnings, unlock synergies, and expand its market share from bigger players.

It has been the best-performing bank stock in Canada for the past decade. Today, it has a modest 3.2% dividend yield. However, it has grown its dividend by an 8.6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 10 years and an 8% CAGR over the past 20 years!

Look for companies like National Bank and AltaGas, and you should enjoy a strong combination of income and capital returns over time.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

