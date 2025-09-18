Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » What the Interest Rate Cut Means for Canadian Investors

What the Interest Rate Cut Means for Canadian Investors

No matter how the interest rate changes, Canadian investors should stay diversified, stay disciplined, and stick to their long-term investing strategy.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
senior couple looks at investing statements

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Bank of Canada cut the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.50% (the eighth cut since April 2024), and rate-sensitive sectors like utilities, REITs and pipelines have already rallied.
  • With much of the upside likely priced in, investors should avoid chasing the rally and stick to valuation discipline, diversification, and a long-term strategy.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than XIU

It wasn’t a surprise when the Bank of Canada (BoC) cut the policy interest rate by 0.25% yesterday, bringing it down to 2.5%. This marks the eighth reduction since the 5% peak in April 2024, as the central bank continues to take a cautious stance in response to economic contraction and weak job numbers in the second quarter. Economists expect another cut of 0.25% in October or December, according to Reuters.

While this move was largely anticipated, investors may be wondering: What does this actually mean for Canadian markets — and my portfolio?

The bullish case: Why lower rates lift stocks

In a textbook response, lower interest rates make it cheaper for consumers and businesses to borrow, which can boost both spending and corporate profits. That’s a tailwind for the stock market — especially for interest-rate-sensitive sectors like utilities, REITs (real estate investment trusts), and energy pipelines.

These sectors tend to outperform during periods of declining rates because their steady cash flows and high dividend yields become more attractive compared to lower-yielding bonds. As capital flows away from fixed income in search of better returns, these equity sectors often benefit.

And they already have.

The rally has already begun

Although yesterday’s cut grabbed headlines, much of the market’s reaction to lower rates has already played out since the BoC’s first 0.25% cut back on June 5, 2024. Take a look at how interest-rate sensitive Canadian exchange traded funds (ETFs) have performed since then — including both price gains and total returns (which include dividends):

  • iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF (TSX:XUT):
    17% price gain/23% total return
  • BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE):
    12% price gain/20% total return
  • Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF (TSX:PPLN):
    11% price gain/17% total return

These gains are substantial, especially when compared to the 10-year annual return of about 11% from the broader Canadian market (as represented by the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU)). This suggests that many of the benefits from rate cuts may have already been priced in.

So where does that leave investors now?

Valuations, discipline, and diversification still matter

Despite the tailwinds from rate cuts, investors shouldn’t throw caution to the wind. A falling interest rate environment doesn’t eliminate the risk of overpaying for stocks. As history shows, markets can turn unexpectedly — and quickly.

Many investors fall into the trap of buying high during euphoric rallies, only to sell low when sentiment turns. That’s why it’s crucial to stick to fundamentals, evaluate valuations, and maintain a long-term view.

Furthermore, ensure your portfolio remains diversified across cash, equities, and fixed income. For instance, U.S. dollar guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) may still offer attractive yields for conservative investors. As of now, a one-year Canadian GIC yields around 2.6% from the big banks, while a U.S. dollar GIC can offer around 4% — providing income without the volatility of equities.

The Foolish investor takeaway

The 0.25% rate cut to 2.5% is another signal that Canada is moving toward a looser monetary environment, but it’s not a game-changer on its own. Markets have already responded, and future moves may already be priced in.

For Canadian investors, the message is simple: Stay diversified, stay disciplined, and don’t chase the rally. Let your strategy — not headlines — drive your investing decisions.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX finished flat Wednesday as investors continue to digest rate cuts, with commodities and U.S. manufacturing data expected to…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stock Market

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

| Robin Brown

If you got $7,000 to invest inside your TFSA, these two stocks could be serious slam dunks in both the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After cooling from record highs, the TSX today hinges on interest rate decisions and central bank signals on both sides…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX pushed to new records on commodity strength, and today’s CPI and U.S. retail numbers could set the tone…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After ending a three-day rally, the TSX could trade flat at the open today as markets wait for inflation data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 12

| Jitendra Parashar

After another record close, the TSX may ride higher at the open today on commodity strength as investors await next…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX hit another record Wednesday, though softer commodities and U.S. inflation figures may steer today’s trade.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stock Market

The Market’s on Fire — But Should You Be Buying Right Now?

| Kay Ng

What to consider before jumping in at today’s market high.

Read more »