Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

These TSX stocks offer high and sustainable yields with convenient monthly payouts, making them reliable sources of cash

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing in high-quality dividend stocks inside a TFSA allows you to grow wealth tax-free through dividends and capital gains.
  • These TSX stocks offer high, sustainable yields supported by a strong business model and operational efficiencies.
  • Splitting a $10,000 TFSA investment evenly between these two stocks could generate over $713 per year in tax-free income.

Buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you earn dividends and capital gains without the burden of taxes. Even starting with an investment of $10,000 and reinvesting your dividends can transform your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine over time.

With this backdrop, let’s look at two TSX stocks that have the potential to transform your TFSA into a long-term cash generator.

Firm Capital

If you’re looking for a reliable income-generating stock to hold in your TFSA, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is worth considering. The company operates as a non-bank lender, specializing in short-term bridge loans and conventional real estate financing across both residential and commercial markets. The financial services company offers a monthly dividend and an attractive yield, making it a compelling investment for passive income.

Firm Capital focuses on diversifying its investment portfolio to reduce risk. As of June 30, 2025, the company held a portfolio of 257 investments, spread across different regions, property types, and mortgage categories. Most of its loans are relatively small, under $2.5 million, which helps limit exposure to concentrated risks. This structure reduces the likelihood of significant credit loan losses while supporting steady returns for shareholders.

Its earnings are mainly driven by stable, recurring sources such as lending fees and interest income, which provide a solid base for consistent distributions. Notably, Firm Capital has been paying regular dividends since 2013, occasionally adding special payouts along the way. Currently, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, translating into a high yield of about 7.6%.

Looking ahead, its focus on niche segments of the lending market that larger financial institutions often overlook will likely support its growth. Moreover, by sticking to a disciplined underwriting policy and diversifying its portfolio, Firm Capital will be able to generate solid earnings, supporting its future payouts.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top dividend stock to add to your TFSA as it can reliably put cash in your pocket every month. This Canadian oil and gas producer pays a monthly dividend and has been rewarding its shareholders with robust payouts. Additionally, it offers a high yield, which is sustainable in the long term.

At present, Whitecap distributes a dividend of $0.061 per share every month, which works out to a yield of about 6.7%. Notably, between January 2013 and July 2025, Whitecap has paid approximately $2.6 billion in dividends to its investors, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Looking ahead, WCP’s management is focusing on efficiency, optimizing drilling operations, exercising disciplined capital spending, and maintaining cost control. These efforts will improve margins and position the company to generate consistent earnings, which in turn strengthen its ability to sustain dividends. Whitecap’s healthy balance sheet and low debt levels further enhance its financial flexibility, enabling it to invest in growth while continuing to cover its payouts.

Whitecap will also benefit from its recent acquisition of Veren, which adds scale and high-quality assets to its operations. Moreover, it will expand its portfolio of premium projects, positioning it well to deliver solid growth.

Overall, Whitecap is a dependable high-yield monthly income stock for TFSA investors.

Earn over $713 per year

Firm Capital and Whitecap Resources are two attractive picks for TFSA investors looking to turn their portfolios into income machines. Both offer strong, sustainable yields with convenient monthly payouts, making them reliable sources of cash flow.

An investment of $10,000, split evenly between Firm Capital and Whitecap, could generate $713.64 per year in tax-free passive income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Firm Capital$12.34405$0.078$31.59Monthly
Whitecap Resources$10.94457$0.061$27.88Monthly
Price as of 09/18/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Buying This Magnificent 7 Stock on Any 10% Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Microsoft’s blowout growth and OpenText’s cheap, dividend-backed turnaround raise a simple question: Should you buy the pricey titan on a…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

The Only TSX60 Stock I’d Buy If I Had to Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With double-digit sales growth, new international pillars, and elite margins, is Dollarama the “rich” TSX60 stock you’ll wish you’d bought…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $10,000 Into This 2.8% Yield and Let the Income Roll In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Think a 2.8% yield can’t move the needle? See how goeasy’s low payout, steady growth, and rising dividends could turn…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have been growing their dividends at a solid pace, rewarding shareholders with higher cash.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Growth Stock You Should Be Buying

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A growth-oriented utility stock is building a reputation as a dividend grower.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $10,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can begin a low-cost passive income stream in a TFSA by holding quality monthly dividend stocks.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Closer Look: 2 Top REITs for Monthly Dividend Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top TSX REITs are profitable options for investors seeking monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy This TSX Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With e-commerce humming, cash flow rising, and shares down 34%, is TFI International the overlooked freight rebound play worth buying…

Read more »