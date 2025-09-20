Member Login
4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

A minimal investment in four price-friendly stocks can generate income or capital growth.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points

  • The TSX’s strong 2025 run features four cheap winners: Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) as high‑yield, monthly dividend plays, plus Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) and Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV) as high‑growth tech/crypto and silver plays.
  • You can deploy $3,000 for income (CJ ~9.6% yield, DIV ~7.5% yield, monthly payouts) or growth (BITF YTD +45.5%, DSV YTD +598.6%) — pick based on your risk tolerance.
Stock investors are pleased yet wonder why the TSX is doing so well in 2025. Also, believe it or not, among the top performers with high returns are four dirt-cheap stocks.

Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) are excellent dividend plays. The next two, Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF) and Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX:DSV), are high-growth stocks. You can invest $3,000 right now for income or growth.    

Energy

The appealing characteristics of Cardinal Energy are its mouth-watering dividends and monthly payout frequency. At $7.50 per share, the yield is 9.6%. Regarding stock performance, CJ (+24.41%) beats the energy sector (+5.61%) as well as the broad market (+18.42%) year to date. The company started paying dividends in 2014.

This $1.2 billion oil & gas producer focuses on conventional light and medium oil and operates in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its operations are oil-driven, with about 90% of production consisting of oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). The company-owned infrastructure, including vertical and horizontal wells, supports field operations.

Industrial

Diversified Royalty is a price-friendly dividend payer. At only $3.66 per share (+33.21% year to date), you can partake in the hefty 7.51% dividend. Don’t expect much on price movement or wild swings. This $620.9 million multi-royalty corporation derives income from royalty payments of nine ongoing business concerns.

Mr. Lube & Tires is the largest revenue contributor (47%) among the diversified royalty portfolio. Other companies in the royalty pool are AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Sutton, Oxford Learning Center, Nurse Next Door, and Stratus. BarBurrito and Cheba Hut are the newest additions.

Its CEO, Sean Morrison, the Adjusted revenue of $19.2 million in Q2 2025 was the strongest in a quarter in DIV’s history. Royalty income in the same quarter increased 6.4% year over year to $17.7 million. Like Cardinal Energy, this royalty stock pays monthly dividends.

Technology

Technology is a high-growth sector, and thus far in 2025, it has been the second top performer (+18.13%) behind basic materials (+62.58%). Meanwhile, crypto mining stock Bitfarms has gained momentum this year. At $3.10 per share, current investors are up +45.54% year to date.  

The $1.71 billion global Bitcoin (BTC) mining company builds and manages data centre infrastructure. According to management, Bitfarms is strategically positioned to meet the surging demand for high-performance computing/artificial intelligence power.

In the first half of 2025, revenue increased 57% year over year to US$144.6 million, while net loss rose 99% to US$64.7 million from a year ago. Bitfarms has growth potential, but it is ideal for cryptocurrency investors with high-risk investment appetites.

Basic materials

TSX gold stocks dominate in 2025, but Discovery Silver shines brightest. At $4.96 per share, the year-to-date return is an astronomical +598.59%. Its flagship silver project in Cordero, Mexico, is the world’s largest undeveloped silver reserve. This $3.9 billion precious metal company also operates the Porcupine mines in Canada, one of the world’s prolific gold mining camps.

The good news for investors is that Discovery Silver has returned to profitability. Net income in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 was US$5.5 million compared to the US$5.1 million net loss in Q2 2024. Free cash flow reached US$27.3 million from -US$10.7 million a year ago.

Choose wisely  

The four stocks in focus are cheap yet are winning investments in 2025. Your $3,000 investment can generate recurring income streams or deliver superior returns. Ensure your choice aligns with your risk tolerance.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

