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One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

Fortis stock is a no-brainer buy on market dips for buy-and-hold investors.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a regulated utility with diversified North American and Caribbean operations that delivers predictable cash flows and lower volatility, making it well suited for buy-and-hold investors.
  • It pays $2.56 a year (3.2% yield) and has 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases with a sustainable payout ratio (~72%), supporting reliable income and ongoing dividend growth.
  • A $28.8B capital plan through 2030 (77% in transmission/distribution), plus electrification tailwinds and favourable tax treatment on eligible dividends, gives clear visibility for long-term growth and resilience in downturns.

In an always uncertain market, stability matters. While growth stocks can surge during bull runs, they tend to falter when volatility rises. That’s where dividend-paying blue chips — especially in defensive sectors — shine. For Canadian investors seeking reliability, one name consistently appears at the top of the list: Fortis (TSX:FTS).

The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

The power of defensive dividend stocks

Dividend investing isn’t just about income — it’s about resilience. Companies that can consistently generate cash and return it to shareholders tend to have durable business models. In Canada, utilities, banks, and pipelines dominate this category, but utilities in particular offer a unique advantage: predictable demand.

Electricity and gas are essential services. Regardless of economic conditions, households and businesses continue to consume power. This stability allows regulated utilities to produce steady earnings and maintain dividends even during downturns. As a result, they often exhibit lower volatility compared to the broader market.

For long-term investors, this combination of income plus stability can be powerful. Reinvested dividends compound over time, while the underlying business provides a cushion during market stress.

Fortis: A blueprint for reliability

Fortis is a prime example of what a “buy-and-hold forever” dividend stock looks like. Headquartered in Canada, the company operates regulated electric and gas utilities across North America and the Caribbean, giving it a diversified and stable earnings base. 

What truly sets Fortis apart is its dividend track record. The company has built a reputation for consistent annual dividend increases, supported by predictable cash flows from regulated assets. Currently, Fortis pays $2.56 per share annually, yielding around 3.2%, with quarterly payouts. 

Equally important is sustainability. Fortis maintains a sustainable payout ratio — about 72% of adjusted earnings — which leaves room for reinvestment and future dividend growth. This balance between rewarding shareholders and funding expansion is critical for long-term success.

The company also continues to grow. It has a five-year capital plan of $28.8 billion through 2030 to drive infrastructure investments and rate-base expansion at a compound annual growth rate of about 7%. These investments are 77% in stable transmission and distribution assets, providing visibility for future returns.

Why Fortis holds up in any market

What makes Fortis particularly compelling is its performance across economic cycles. In bull markets, it may not deliver explosive gains — but that’s not the point. Its strength lies in consistency.

During downturns, investors often rotate into defensive sectors, supporting share prices for resilient stocks like Fortis. Meanwhile, it continues to pay out dividends, offering both income and psychological reassurance for investors. This “sleep-well-at-night” quality is invaluable when markets turn volatile.

Additionally, utilities like Fortis benefit from long-term structural trends. Electrification, grid modernization, and renewable energy integration all require significant infrastructure investment — areas in which Fortis is already active in. These trends provide a steady runway for growth without relying on risky innovation or consumer preferences.

For Canadian investors, there’s also a tax advantage. Eligible dividends from companies like Fortis receive favourable tax treatment in non-registered accounts, enhancing after-tax returns.

Investor takeaway

A truly great dividend stock isn’t flashy — it’s dependable. Fortis is a great example of this philosophy with its regulated business model, consistent dividend growth of over 50 consecutive years, and steady financial performance. While it may not outperform in every market, it delivers something arguably more valuable: reliability. For investors building a long-term portfolio designed to weather any environment, Fortis remains a cornerstone worth holding and to be bought on meaningful dips.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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