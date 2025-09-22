Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Bank Stocks for Decades of Dividends

3 Canadian Bank Stocks for Decades of Dividends

Three dividend-friendly Canadian banks to consider now include NA for durability, EQB for growth, and BNS for yield and value.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • National Bank shows double-digit growth and strong capital; a 44% payout and 13.9% CET1 support a durable, growing 3.1% dividend.
  • EQB’s digital model drives growth; adjusted income rose 32%, customers up 21%, with a low 23% payout and a growing 2.4% dividend.
  • Scotiabank offers a 4.9% yield and improving results; turnaround in Latin America continues, but an 82% payout may slow dividend growth.

Many Canadian investors looking at bank stocks might go straight to the top. Granted, that’s certainly a great place to start! But there are other bank stocks to consider, especially if you’re looking for more growth and income from dividends.

That’s why today we’re looking at Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), National Bank (TSX:NA) and EQB (TSX:EQB) as strong options. We’ll see if these stocks stack up when it comes to earnings coverage, capital strength, profitability, and business mix. That way, not only could you get in on dividends, but also value.

NA

First, we have National Bank, which is looking highly enticing after integrating with Canadian Western Bank. The acquisition drove double-digit adjusted growth and provided a stronger capital position. Investors saw the performance improvements during its third quarter report, with adjusted net income up 15% year over year, adjusted net income up 19%, and broad-based segment growth.

Yet even with the growth and acquisitions, the dividend looks strong with a payout ratio of just 44% as of writing. That yield of 3.1% is covered comfortably, especially with a CET1 comfortably sitting at 13.9%. All considered, the dividend outlook looks high, with strong capital coming in and room enough to keep raising that dividend.

EQB

Next up, we have EQB, which is a bit different from the Big Six Banks. This bank stock leans more into digital banking, reverse mortgages, and insured multi-unit lending. These are areas that can support steady growth, even when the traditional mortgage softens. And with a strong CET1 of just 13.3%, it’s well supported as well.

Strong performance was seen during third quarter earnings, with adjusted net income up 32%. However, provisions for credit losses (PCL) did rise, with net impaired loans at 1.6% of loans. Still, EQB customers grew by 21%, and with a small payout ratio of 23% it’s no wonder it recently increased the dividend by 17%. Now, investors can grab a 2.4% yield as of writing.

BNS

Finally, we have Scotiabank, an income play that’s been delivering on dividends since the 1830s. What’s more, it’s a solid choice as it rebounds in stock price after earnings results and offers up a 4.9% dividend yield. The third quarter delivered revenue that rose 15.5% year over year, with earnings per share (EPS) up 30.4%. While return on equity (ROE) is at about 8.6%, lower than peers, it’s still heading through a turnaround.

That turnaround comes from its investment into Latin American emerging markets, and we’re seeing positivity here. Meanwhile, investors can grab hold of the stock while it trades at just 11.4 times earnings and 1.5 times book value. The payout ratio is higher at 82%, but still sustainable. Looking forward, it too looks like it has a lot of future dividend payments in the future.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for dividend stocks to get you through the tough times, these three bank stocks are top options. NA looks the most durable with strong capital, a low dividend payout ratio, and growing earnings to support a steadily rising dividend. EQB has a very low payout and strong capital, but growth may come and go through credit and housing cycles. Meanwhile, BNS has a sustainable dividend, but a high payout could slow down dividend growth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

