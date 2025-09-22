Member Login
Home » Investing » Bitcoin in a TFSA? The Sensible Way I’d Size It

Bitcoin in a TFSA? The Sensible Way I’d Size It

Want Bitcoin upside without going all-in? Use a tiny TFSA slice and TSX options to ride gains while managing risk.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Bitcoin

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Keep Bitcoin a small 1%–5% TFSA allocation, dollar-cost average, and rebalance so volatility doesn’t hijack your portfolio.
  • For simple exposure, consider BTCC, a TSX Bitcoin ETF holding spot BTC in cold storage, TFSA-eligible with around 1% fees and big volatility.
  • Hut 8 adds higher risk and upside, with Bitcoin-linked mining plus growing infrastructure revenues and a sizable BTC reserve for diversification.

Bitcoin continues to be that black sheep of an investment. The one that seems to surge one day and collapse the next. However, while risky, there are certainly some points that many investors may want to consider when it comes to a long-term investment. But, how to do it safely?

One option is to combine Bitcoin-adjacent investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). So let’s look at the most sensible ways for investors to get in on Bitcoin growth on the TSX today.

Getting started

To get started, investors will want to consider a small target allocation. For instance, if you’re beginning with Bitcoin, then you’ll probably only want to allocate around 1% to 5% of your total TFSA, or up to 10% if you handle a large drawdown. After all, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin can fall 50% or more, so keep it as a fun option. Not a core investment.

Furthermore, consider dollar-cost averaging, rebalancing on a regular basis, whether it’s monthly or quarterly. This can reduce timing risk and allow you to trim if your crypto investment starts to take above 25% of your target 5% range. This will help so that a surge or slump doesn’t dominate your TFSA.

Then, use limit orders to trade thoughtfully. Crypto runs 24/7, but the TSX doesn’t, so there can be gaps. But overall, if you follow these strategies, then your TFSA can certainly help by shielding gains from taxes.

BTCC

A good option for getting started could be the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B). This gives investors direct, physically settled Bitcoin exposure held in cold storage, rather than in futures. It’s TSX-listed, TFSA eligible, with $3.3 billion in assets under management. The management fee is at 1%, with the management expense ratio (MER) capped at 1.5%.

This ETF tracks BTC closely, with the recent one-year performance up 79% as of writing. However, still expect volatility from the price of Bitcoin. What’s more, it’s unhedged, so you can also get USD/CAD currency moves as well. All considered, it’s a simple and regulated investment that’s easy to buy and sell for straightforward Bitcoin investing.

Hut 8

Then we have Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), which is more Bitcoin adjacent, but high beta from its equity leveraged to Bitcoin. However, it’s also developing power and digital infrastructure under its platform. This gives the bitcoin miner more diversification while still providing a connection to the cryptocurrency.

In the second quarter, Hut 8 pivoted towards contracted revenues, with nearly 90% of managed energy under agreements longer than one year. That’s a huge increase from about 30% a year ago. Furthermore, it holds a strategic Bitcoin reserve of about 10,667 BTC, worth around $1.1 billion as of the second quarter. While it too is connected to the cost of Bitcoin, it has support from its infrastructure business as well.

Bottom line

By using your TFSA to put around 5% of your investment into Bitcoin stocks, this keeps it fun and interesting rather than risky and terrifying. Just make sure that percentage range stays constant, moving your core investment into safer options. Overall, a small satellite allocation could be enough to allow investors to benefit, while small enough to shrug off a loss.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Missed Nvidia? 3 Picks-and-Shovels AI Stocks I’d Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian AI plays could offer income, growth, and hardware upside without paying NVIDIA-level prices.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is just one of two Canadian stocks to invest your $500 in for the potential for very…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Just How Much Growth Potential Does Celestica Stock Have?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica stock shot from a $1.6B to $40B market cap, as AI infrastructure powered it to record revenue and margin…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Buying This Magnificent 7 Stock on Any 10% Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Microsoft’s blowout growth and OpenText’s cheap, dividend-backed turnaround raise a simple question: Should you buy the pricey titan on a…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

How Its Possible to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Into $50,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should gain exposure to undervalued growth stocks and generate game-changing wealth over the next decade.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks offer three different opportunities, but each could be a multi bagger in the works.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With 10X Potential From $15,000

| Robin Brown

Got $15,000 to buy stocks with? Here are two high quality small cap stocks that could have 10X potential in…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Missed the AI Rally? 2 TSX‑listed Winners I’d Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you missed out? Stop worrying and instead consider these two AI stocks with recurring revenue.

Read more »