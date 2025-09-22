My Handpicked Canadian Stocks for the Long Term

Here’s a look at some of the best, handpicked Canadian stocks for any investor to buy today for long-term growth and income.

Investing in the right, handpicked Canadian stocks for the long term can make all the difference in your portfolio. It can even be the determining factor of whether you can retire early or need to work several more years.

Fortunately, there are numerous excellent options available on the market to help you find those hand-picked Canadian stocks. Here’s a quick look at some of them that you can purchase today and hold for the long term.

Start big and keep growing

The first of my handpicked Canadian stocks to consider is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the continent with operating segments in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Those operations provide Fortis with a stable and recurring revenue stream, which the company can then use to invest and pay a juicy quarterly dividend. Interestingly, utility stocks are typically seen as having little growth.

In the case of Fortis, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The company has actively invested in growth initiatives over the years, and this includes the company’s current capital investment program. Specifically, Fortis has allocated $26 billion over the next several years to upgrade transmission infrastructure, modernize the grid and continue transitioning to cleaner energy.

As an income stock, Fortis really shines. The company offers a well-covered quarterly dividend that currently pays out a respectable 3.62%. Fortis has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend going back over 50 consecutive years without fail.

That fact alone makes Fortis one of the long-term handpicked Canadian stocks for any investor portfolio.

A big bank that could mean big income

Canada’s big banks are always great options to consider, so it’s no coincidence that they’re on my handpicked Canadian stocks list. Specifically, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is the bank stock that checks off all the boxes.

Scotiabank, like its peers, offers a mature domestic market that generates the bulk of its revenue. That segment also fuels international growth, which is where Scotiabank differs from its big bank siblings.

That’s because Scotiabank has focused on multiple international markets rather than just investing in the U.S. market. Until recently, this meant significant exposure to more volatile, yet higher-growth Latin American markets.

Scotiabank has trimmed those holdings of late and turned its focus on more mature markets in North America.

Turning to income generation, Scotiabank offers a quarterly dividend with an appetizing 4.91% yield. The bank has been paying out that dividend for nearly two centuries without fail and still provides investors with annual bumps.

Complete the trio with this insane long-term gem

Closing out the top three handpicked Canadian stocks for long-term investors is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is another full-package investment. The company offers a solid, defensive business model, multiple diversified segments, solid growth potential and a juicy quarterly dividend.

Let’s dive in.

Enbridge generates the bulk of its income from its pipeline business. That business, which has both crude and natural gas segments, is the largest and most complex pipeline operation on the planet.

Each day, companies transport crude and natural gas across that network, paying fees to Enbridge. In short, it’s like a toll road that generates revenue irrespective of which way oil prices move.

Beyond the pipelines, Enbridge operates a growing renewable energy operation. That business generates a reliable and recurring revenue stream backed by regulated contracts, much like a utility.

The same could be said for Enbridge’s third business, the natural gas utility. That business has grown in recent years to become one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America. Again, this provides a reliable, recurring source of revenue that helps to pay Enbridge’s dividend.

That dividend currently boasts an insane 5.51% yield, making it one of the better-paying options on the market. Enbridge has also amassed a whopping three decades of consecutive annual upticks, making this one of the must-have top handpicked Canadian stocks to own.

What are your handpicked Canadian stocks?

All stocks carry risk, which is why diversifying is important. Fortunately, the trio of stocks mentioned here provide growth, juicy yields and defensive appeal to minimize those risks.

In my opinion, one or all of these stocks should be core in any well-diversified portfolio.