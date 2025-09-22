Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stock

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stock

Cineplex stock remains cheap despite the fact that its movie exhibition business is strengthening along with its financials.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is more diversified than most realize, with its media business generating 38% of earnings despite being only 10% of revenue, while its location-based entertainment segment has grown revenue 63% since 2019 to $129 million.
  • • Box office recovery continues with August revenues reaching 88% of 2019 levels, yet the stock remains undervalued at just 16x next year's earnings despite strong fundamentals and growth plans to double the entertainment segment's revenue.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is well known by most, with Cineplex movie theatres being a staple of the Canadian entertainment landscape. But did you know that this Canadian stock also owns and operates amusement and leisure (gaming) complexes and is involved in the media industry?

If not, that’s okay, but I’d like to fill you in. It is the combination of these businesses that gives me confidence in the Cineplex story and Cineplex stock. Let’s take a look.

Cineplex: An increasingly diversified business

Let’s take a look at Cineplex’s business, focusing on the level of diversification that exists and the growth areas. Cineplex’s film entertainment and content business accounts for 80% of total revenue. Its media business, which includes in-theatre advertising, accounts for approximately 10% of total revenue, and the amusement and leisure business accounts for the remaining 10%.

In terms of earnings, we have a different story. This is where we can see the strength of Cineplex’s seemingly less important businesses from a revenue standpoint. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special losses, or EBITDAal, is a metric that management focuses on in order to get at the bottom-line performance and trends of its continuing operations.

From an EBITDAal perspective, Cineplex’s business looks like this:

  • Film Entertainment and Content accounts for 51% of total EBITDAal
  • Media accounts for 38% of EBITDAal
  • Amusement and Leisure accounts for 11% of EBITDAal

August box office numbers

Let’s move on by reviewing the latest box office numbers, which remain very important for Cineplex. In August, the company reported strong box office results that were boosted by a strong movie slate, with movies such as Weapons and The Fantastic Four showing really strong performances. Yet, Cineplex remains a cheap stock stuck under $12.

In August, box office revenue totalled $49 million, 88% of 2019 levels. Over five months prior to the August report, box office revenue was 87% of 2019 levels and 111% of 2024 levels. It’s clear to me that this segment, which the market seems to have pretty much discounted as a drag, is recovering and has the potential to return to its days of being a big cash flow generator for the company.

Cineplex’s location-based entertainment

This business does not get enough attention from investors, in my view. These locations combine dining, amusement, and entertainment, and they’re proving to be very popular. Cineplex currently has 16 locations across Canada.

Financially, this segment is performing really well. Revenue in 2024 was $129 million, up from $79 million in 2019. The segment’s EBITDal was $30 million vs $17 million in 2019, with a 23.3% margin. Finally, the company has big growth plans for this segment, with a goal to double revenue and EBITDAal through additional locations and concepts.

The bottom line

Cineplex stock has an overhang that still exists from the days of the pandemic. As I have discussed in this article, I do not believe this overhang and negative sentiment on the company is justified. This unjustifiably cheap Canadian stock currently trades at 16 times next year’s earnings.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Cineplex. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a person watches stock market trades
Investing

Kits Eyecare Stock: Up 90% This Year Alone, Could it Still Make You Rich?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the astronomical growth behind Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) and whether this trend can continue from here.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Work Overtime So You Don’t Have to

| Puja Tayal

Wealthy people make others work for them. These dividend stocks work overtime and give shareholders the benefit of their work.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Canadian Tire Stock Is a Screaming Deal Hiding in Plain Sight

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock might be getting too cheap to ignore after underperforming in recent years, especially if consumer confidence…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $500/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP won’t cover everything, here’s a simple Granite REIT dividend plan to help close the gap.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Investing

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These small-cap stocks have strong fundamentals, a competitive edge, and solid growth prospects, making the solid long-term investments.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

The Beginner’s Canada Portfolio: 1 ETF + 3 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a simple, sleep‑well portfolio with one quality ETF and three TSX staples, plus an easy, set‑and‑forget allocation for beginners.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

Massive Returns: 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Serious Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pair of small-cap stocks with substantial upside potential can improve diversification and boost your portfolio’s return.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

My Favourite Canadian Stocks Paying Monthly Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Monthly dividend stocks are a rare breed, but they do exist. Here's a look at my absolute favourite Canadian stocks…

Read more »