Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Incredible Energy Stock to Juice Your Income in Retirement

1 Incredible Energy Stock to Juice Your Income in Retirement

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a cheap energy stock that’s worth buying for income and dividend growth.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a cash‑rich, well‑operated $70B energy heavyweight trading cheaply (~12.7x trailing P/E) after record production and a long consolidation.
  • With impressive free cash flow potential, recent insider buys, and room for a dividend raise, Suncor looks like a value‑and‑income breakout candidate as rates fall.

The investment landscape is getting a bit more challenging for passive-income investors who’ve gotten so used to the yields well north of 5%. Undoubtedly, interest rates have moved lower, and the Bank of Canada (BoC) could continue delivering the quarter-point cuts over the coming months. As you may know, lower rates (or at least the anticipation of such) have been fuel for the stock market’s impressive bull run.

Lower rates are more potent for certain sectors (think real estate investment trusts, telecoms, and hyper-growth tech, just to name a few), and while further appreciation could weigh on yields as they exist today (remember that high stock prices mean lower yields), I would continue to stay the course with the top-tier dividend payers and their lower yields than raise one’s risk profile by chasing higher yielders or overweighting specialty income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (think covered call ETFs) that trade-off upside potential for premium income that pushes an ETF’s yield a bit higher.

In any case, there are perks to pursuing dividend stocks as an income investor in this lower-rate environment. Not only capital gains potential but also the potential for more generous dividend growth should be a draw to investors, especially if rates were to keep falling further from current levels.

Suncor Energy stock: A cash-rich energy stock going for cheap

For those seeking the perfect mix of value, yield, and upside, the energy sector is a standout sector, in my opinion. Of the Canadian energy names, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) remains one of my favourite picks, even after trailing the TSX Index’s gains on a year-to-date basis, rising just over 12% compared to the TSX Index’s incredible 20% gain. After a relatively muted gain relative to some of its peers in the Canadian energy patch, I’d be inclined to punch a ticket right here as shares look to really break out past a lengthy consolidation channel.

Indeed, Suncor has been more of a flat gainer than some of its peers. With a mere 12.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, I also view Suncor as a relative bargain. Sure, the $70 billion energy juggernaut may not have the highest yield or even the lowest P/E in the large-cap energy scene, but it does have ample catalysts that could help fuel another leg higher.

Enough catalysts to fuel a big upside move?

Indeed, production numbers broke records in the last quarter, and with a higher probability of exceeding full-year production targets, I think the stage is set for a big move, even as oil prices encounter their own challenges. At the end of the day, Suncor is a very high-level operator that’s cutting costs and could have enough free cash flow on hand to reward investors with a hefty dividend raise at some point down the road.

Also, with some notable insider buying activity encountered earlier this month (directors have been scooping up shares in the low-$50 range in recent weeks), I think the case for picking up a few shares of Suncor Energy couldn’t be stronger as we head into the month of October.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Gas Prices Spiking? The Energy Dividend Stocks I’d Hold Through Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are energy stocks a smart investment to offset gas price volatility? Discover two dividend stocks offering steady returns despite market…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Energy Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With strong fundamentals, a proven record of dividend growth, and attractive yields, these three dividend stocks offer the potential to…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Energy Stocks

Should Investors Buy Whitecap Resources Today?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its healthy growth prospects, improving financial position, attractive valuation, and high yield, Whitecap Resources offers excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong cash flows, a track record of consistent payouts, and attractive yields, these two Canadian stocks can help…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now (Its a Steal!)

| Puja Tayal

The impact of recent events on Canadian energy, including the rise of natural gas and its role in global markets,…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 51% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, Boralex is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount in 2025.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

This 6 Percent Monthly Dividend Stock Is a TFSA Investor’s Dream

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, and high yield, WCP would be an ideal addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Kay Ng

Cenovus stock may be a cautiously optimistic buy for long-term energy bulls.

Read more »