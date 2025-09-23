Member Login
2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $30,000

Two of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks in 2025 can help grow a $30,000 investment 10-fold over a shorter period.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Key Points

  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) and Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) delivered up to 10x returns in under five years, earning top spots in the 2025 TSX30 List.
  • Both TSX stocks continue to show strong growth potential, fueled by demand in AI (CLS) and clean energy infrastructure (HPS.A).
Wealth accumulation happens in the world of investment, most notably in the stock market. Achieving 10X growth for your money is a realistic goal provided you’ve made the right stock choices.

Investors who saw the upside potential of Celestica (TSX:CLS) and Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and invested in the stocks were rewarded with astronomical returns. Believe it or not, a $30,000 investment would have grown to $300,000 in less than five years. This pair of high-growth firms placed first and third in the 2025 TSX30 List, an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing Canadian stocks.

Profit grower

Celestica is a back-to-back TSX30 winner. It ranked second in 2024, then surged to number one in 2025, owing to a three-year performance of +1,599% (dividend-adjusted share price). The $40.2 billion technology company supplies hardware for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry and provides electronics manufacturing services (EMS).

The rise to the top was phenomenal. At $394.84 per share, the one-year gain is 163.71%. Had you invested $10,000 a year ago, your money would be worth $51,920.45 today. Celestica continues to deliver strong revenue growth, driven by the booming AI market. Some analysts describe the tech powerhouse as a steady profit grower.

Celestica’s Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment caters to the Aerospace and Defence, Health Tech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment sectors. The other operating segment, Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS), focuses on and provides hardware for the Communications and Enterprise end markets. CCS accounts for 72% of total revenue.

In the first half of 2025, revenue and net earnings (both GAAP) increased 20.5% and 59.1% year over year to US$5.5 billion and US$297.2 million, respectively. Free cash flow (FCF) in the same period rose 60.2% to US$213.5 million from a year ago.  

Rob Mionis, president and CEO of Celestica, said, “With our strong first half results, and a strengthening demand outlook from our CCS customers, we are increasing our full-year 2025 outlook.” The full-year revenue forecast is now US$11.55 billion from US$10.85 billion, with FCF of US$400 million.

Strong market position

Hammond Power Solutions ranked first and third, respectively, in the 2024-2025 editions of the TSX30 List, and is equally prolific as Celestica. Its CEO, Adrian Thomas, said, “Receiving recognition again as a top performer in the 2025 TSX30 is a great honour and a mark of success that we are delivering on our mission.”

The $1.38 billion company is North America’s largest manufacturer of dry-type transformers. Oil & gas players, as well as companies in commercial construction, data centres, mining, steel, utilities, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation, form the customer base. The addressable market is huge at approximately $65 billion worldwide.

According to management, the several long-term and short-term plans position Hammond for profitable growth. The company will also play a key role in the transformation to cleaner energy.

At $116.30 per share, the industrial stock has gifted investors with a 614.66% overall return in three years. If you invest today, you can partake in the 0.95% dividend yield.

Long growth runways 

You don’t need compounding returns from divided reinvesting to grow your money tenfold. High-growth TSX stocks, such as Celestica and Hammond Power Solutions, have delivered rapid gains over a shorter period. Consider taking a position as both stocks still have long growth runways.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

