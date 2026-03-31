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This TSX-Listed ETF Pumps Tax-Free Monthly Cash Into Your TFSA

This ultra‑lean dividend ETF delivers monthly payouts from the top 21 of Canada’s highest‑quality dividend stocks — tax‑free inside your TFSA.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Focus on quality over high yields: The iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) prioritizes financially sound Canadian companies with strong balance sheets, sustainable payout ratios, and consistent dividend histories—reducing the risk of dividend cuts and providing reliable monthly payouts for TFSA investors.
  • The ETF grows your TFSA dividends: By holding a concentrated portfolio of high-quality businesses (primarily in financials, energy, and utilities), the ETF has delivered rising monthly distributions since 2017, allowing tax-free income to grow over time without additional effort from investors.
  • Benefit from ultra-low fees, maximize wealth compounding: With a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.11%, the ETF minimizes cost drag, keeping more capital invested to compound and generate tax-free monthly cash flow inside a TFSA.

If you’re building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2026, you already know the magic: every dollar of growth and every dividend you collect never sees the taxman. But to truly maximize that advantage, you need investments that pay reliably, grow their cash payouts over time, and let you sleep soundly through market storms. iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) is one exciting exchange-traded fund (ETF) that’s been doing this since 2017, and it’s pumping tax-free monthly cash into TFSAs consistently.

With a $4.4 billion portfolio holding just 21 of Canada’s most financially sound dividend stocks, XDIV ETF avoids trying to own everything. Instead, it focuses on businesses with solid balance sheets, low earnings volatility, and a track record of treating shareholders well. The result is a monthly‑paying ETF that feels almost custom‑built for a TFSA.

Here are three reasons this monthly dividend ETF is a top contender for your tax‑free account.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Quality over yield: XDIV ETF pays reliable dividends you can count on

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF chases the safest among above-average yields. Its screening process prioritizes TSX dividend stocks with a track record of consistent payments, strong financials, sustainable dividend payout ratios, and less volatile earnings. These constituents are most likely to sustain dividend payments in the future. That means you’re less likely to face dividend cuts when the economy turns.

The dividend ETF also transforms the quarterly payouts it receives from portfolio companies into monthly payouts. Almost all its constituents currently make quarterly payouts, except for Whitecap Resources stock, which still pays high-yield monthly dividends. Other XDIV constituents, Keyera Corp and Pembina Pipeline stock, transitioned from monthly to quarterly payouts in 2023, while Tourmaline Oil “surprises” its stock investors with periodic special dividends. The XDIV ETF’s dividend frequency transformation into monthly payouts is a valuable service that smoothens TFSA portfolio cash flow and removes the need for investors to track quarterly payment dates from each individual dividend stock.  

With a distribution yield of 3.7% annually, paid monthly, you get a steady stream of cash you can actually rely on, making it ideal for reinvesting or supplementing your income — all tax‑free inside a TFSA.

A history of dividend growth that keeps your payouts rising

One of the most powerful growth and income forces in a TFSA is dividend growth. The XDIV’s underlying holdings aren’t just stable dividend payers — many are consistent annual dividend growers. By owning a concentrated list of high-quality Canadian businesses (43.9% financials, 30.7% energy, 12.1% utilities, and more), the ETF gives you exposure to companies that have raised their payouts year after year.

The ETF has made sure to pass on the growing dividends to investors. While the dividend growth hasn’t been as smooth as that of individual dividend stocks, XDIV ETF’s monthly payouts have increased substantially since 2017, and they may keep rising.

XDIV Dividend Chart

XDIV Dividend data by YCharts

Rising dividends inside a TFSA mean your tax‑free income stream grows without you lifting a finger.

Ultra-low fees let your TFSA compound faster

XDIV ETF’s management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.11% means investors incur only $1.10 per year for every $1,000 invested. Keeping expenses razor‑thin in a TFSA is a superpower, and the TSX dividend ETF’s low expenses let your capital grow without significant cost drag. Over time, that low fee leaves more money in your account to compound — and more monthly cash flowing into your pocket.

Investor takeaway

Your TFSA is one of the most valuable tools for building long‑term wealth. Anchoring it with a low-cost Canadian dividend ETF like the XDIV gets you a combination that’s hard to beat: monthly tax‑free distributions, a focus on dividend quality and reliability, and the potential for growing payouts over time. And with a five‑year total return of 134% (18.4% annualized), you aren’t sacrificing growth for income.

If you want your TFSA to pump out dependable cash month after month, while sleeping well at night, this TSX‑listed ETF deserves a spot at the core of your portfolio.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Keyera, Pembina Pipeline, Tourmaline Oil, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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