4 Canadian Stocks to Buy if You Want Instant Income

Get paid while you wait: four TSX income names with cash-flow support that can make dividends feel less like a gamble.

Instant income investing is basically the grown-up version of “pay me while I wait.” Instead of relying on perfect timing, you focus on businesses and structures that throw off cash on a regular schedule, so your return isn’t hostage to weekly market moods. The trick is to care less about the biggest headline yield and more about coverage, balance sheets. So, let’s look at a few.

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CRT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is built for that job as most of its rent is tied to Canadian Tire banners, which makes the cash flow feel more contract-like than most retail real estate. Over the last year, the story has been steady execution rather than excitement: modest distribution growth, a focus on keeping occupancy high, and the usual drip of development and intensification that adds incremental rent without reinventing the business.

In its second quarter of 2025, CT paid distributions of $0.231 per unit for the quarter and posted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $0.320 per unit, for an AFFO payout ratio of about 72%. That’s the kind of coverage number income investors want to see because it suggests the distribution is supported by recurring cash flow, not financial gymnastics.

CRR

Crombie REIT (TSX:CRR.UN) is another monthly payer that can feel comfortable in an income-first portfolio as it leans heavily on grocery-anchored and necessity-based real estate. Over the last year, the main narrative has been the same one facing most real estate investment trusts (REITs). That’s to keep occupancy strong, push rent growth where you can, and don’t let higher interest expense eat the whole story.

The good news is that necessity retail tends to hold up when consumers get cautious, which can stabilize leasing and cash flow. The watch-outs are also clear. Crombie is still sensitive to financing conditions and to how quickly it can grow cash flow per unit. If rates ease further, REIT sentiment can improve quickly, but if rates stay stubborn, the “instant income” still arrives while you wait.

GEI

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is instant income with a very different engine. It’s a midstream and infrastructure business, with cash flow tied to storage, processing, and logistics rather than pure commodity price direction. Over the last year, the appeal has been its steady, fee-leaning profile and the fact that investors often rotate into this kind of name when they want income but still want some energy exposure.

In its third quarter of 2025, Gibson reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $330 million and distributable cash flow of $179 million, or $1.08 per share, and it kept its dividend at $0.41 per share for the quarter. That’s a clean “cash pays dividend” story, and it tends to be easier to stomach than upstream volatility. The outlook hinges on keeping utilization strong and staying disciplined on growth capex.

ALA

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is instant income with upside torque because it mixes regulated utility cash flow with midstream growth, and that combination can look especially good when borrowing costs fall. Over the last year, management has leaned hard into clarity: dividend confidence, balance-sheet priorities, and specific targets for what comes next.

For 2026, AltaGas set normalized EBITDA guidance of $1.925 billion to $2.025 billion and normalized earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20 to $2.45, and it raised its 2026 annual dividend to $1.34 per share. That’s exactly what income investors want in a rate-cutting backdrop: visible cash flow plus a payout that’s moving up. The opportunity is that lower rates can ease financing pressure on capital-heavy operators and make dividend stocks look more attractive versus cash.

Bottom line

If you want instant income, these four names give you different flavours of “get paid now.” And right now, here’s how you can create immense income right away with $7,000 in each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CRT.UN $17.20 406 $0.95 $385.70 Monthly $6,983.20 CRR.UN $16.31 429 $0.90 $386.10 Monthly $6,997.99 ALA $47.67 146 $1.34 $195.64 Quarterly $6,959.82 GEI $29.87 234 $1.74 $407.16 Quarterly $6,989.58

The common thread is simple. You’re not buying a thrill ride. You’re buying a portfolio that sends you cash while the rest of the market argues.