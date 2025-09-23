Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Dividend Ladder: Monthly Cash Flow From 3 Canadian Stocks

TFSA Dividend Ladder: Monthly Cash Flow From 3 Canadian Stocks

Do you need cash flow now? Learn how creating a dividend ladder within a TFSA can provide consistent monthly income to meet your financial goals.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A dividend ladder involves selecting stocks with regular payouts to ensure steady monthly cash flow.
  • Focus on diverse, stable dividend stocks to maintain consistent income and reduce risk from industry downturns.
  • Consider investing in companies like Exchange Income, Slate Grocery REIT, and SmartCentres REIT for reliable monthly dividends.

A lot of the time when we discuss investing, we’re looking at the future. And in general, honestly, that’s what your goal should be. However, sometimes, we need cash now. Or if not right now, perhaps in the near future. And that’s what the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is for.

Sure, we all want to save for retirement. But we also want to save for a house, pay off debt, or take that long-awaited vacation. TFSAs can help, especially when creating a dividend ladder within them. Today, let’s look at how to create that dividend ladder to help make you some monthly cash flow, and some dividend stocks to help.

Climbing that ladder

First, let’s look at how to create that dividend ladder in the first place. This involves a strategy of selecting dividend stocks that generate regular, monthly cash flow. So, what’s your first step? Identify those monthly payers, ensuring cash flow throughout the year. This might involve owning stocks in different sectors or companies with staggered payment schedules.

From there, evaluate the dividend stability. Investors will want to focus on companies that offer reliable and attractive dividend yields, all while holding a stable payout ratio. To find them, check out the payout history and gauge consistency. Remember, don’t focus on one area. Find different stocks across different industries to reduce your risk. This will help protect your portfolio against industry-specific downturns, and that means consistent dividend payments.

Then, you’ll want to monitor and adjust as needed. By regularly reviewing your portfolio, investors can identify if dividend policies are changing, financial health is dwindling, or growth has left you exposed. Adjust your holdings, and you can ensure monthly cash flow continues to come in without exceeding your TFSA limit.

Three options to consider

For investors considering dividend stocks, I would look to Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN). First, there’s EIF. This dividend offers a 3.61% yield and a consistent monthly income stream. The dividend stock has been committed to rewarding shareholders through regular dividends, and that’s supported by strong financial performance. Its diversified business model across aerospace and manufacturing also supports dividend reliability.

Then there’s SGR, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on grocery-anchored real estate. This gives investors stability through essential services. With an 8.09% dividend yield, it provides substantial income that remains solid through any volatility thanks to its stable grocery demand.

Finally, we have SRU, which is both stable and essential, while also growing. The dividend stock is also a REIT, with a forward dividend yield of 6.92%. It offers attractive returns from its strategic management and high occupancy rate, and has been expanding into new areas such as infrastructure for future growth. Again, it offers that monthly dividend as well.

Bottom line

So, let’s say you have $21,000 to invest and put $7,000 towards each of these dividend stocks inside a TFSA. Here’s what that might look like on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$72.8396$2.64$253Monthly$6,991
SRU.UN$26.70262$1.85$484Monthly$6,995
SGR.UN$14.74475$1.20$570Monthly$6,997

You’ve now made a dividend ladder that provides robust monthly cash flow through consistent and substantial dividends. These dividend stocks all stand out for their financial stability within essential areas and growth initiatives. By using these dividend stocks for the long term, you can meet any goal you set your mind to.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

U.S. Court Tells Trump His Tariffs Are Illegal: Is Canada Finally Safe?

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is not strongly affected by Trump tariffs.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: The Must-Own Canadian Stocks for Steady Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA to earn a stable passive income.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Tech Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Workhorse Down 37 Percent for Years of Steady Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With its stock down 37% and dividend yield up, this dividend stock might be offering long-term investors a rare window…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

I Think This Stock Is the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock could be in for a big move as it looks to stage a comeback after…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Yield a-Plenty: 5 Canadian Stocks With Yields Over 5%

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a 5.5% dividend yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Can Build a TFSA That Pays You Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a dependable, tax-free income doesn’t need a fortune, just the right TFSA strategy and stocks.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock is down about 27% but remains well-positioned to reward shareholders with steady income and capital gains.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

How Rising Rents Can Boost These 3 Canadian REITs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rising rents got you down? Discover how investing in Canadian REITs can help you reclaim cash and boost your income…

Read more »