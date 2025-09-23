Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 23

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 23

The TSX closed just shy of 30,000 Monday, with investors watching Macklem and Powell today for fresh policy signals.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • TSX rose 0.6% to a record 29,959, extending its four-day rally and closing in on the 30,000 mark.
  • Strength in precious metals and hopes that recent interest-rate cuts will boost economic growth lifted mining, technology, and financial stocks.
  • Today, TSX investors will watch afternoon speeches from Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell for market cues as commodity prices remain mixed.

The rally in Canadian equities extended for the fourth straight session on Monday as investors continued to bet that recent rate cuts on both sides of the border would support economic growth. This policy-related optimism, coupled with strong gains in precious metals, drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index up by 191 points, or 0.6%, to another record high of 29,959 — within striking distance of the 30,000 milestone.

Even as some consumer staple stocks saw weakness, continued gains in most other key market sectors, including mining, technology, and financials, kept the TSX rally firmly intact.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Endeavour Silver, First Majestic Silver, Finning International, and Seabridge Gold were the top-performing TSX stocks, with each jumping by at least 8.9%.

Shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) also traded positively after the largest Canadian passenger airline announced new U.S. transborder routes and capacity increases for summer 2026. The carrier plans to launch new flights linking Toronto with San Antonio and Montréal with both Cleveland and Columbus, while also boosting service on existing routes.

In a press release, Air Canada said the additions will lift its transborder capacity by 15% compared to summer 2025. The company’s management highlighted that the move is expected to strengthen the airline’s positioning in key U.S. markets and help it cater to rising demand for cross-border travel. On a year-to-date basis, however, Air Canada stock is still down over 14%.

Despite the broader market optimism, goeasy and Constellation Software slid by at least 4.9% each, making them the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Barrick Mining, TC Energy, and Scotiabank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed in early morning Tuesday trading, with gold holding near record levels, but crude oil remained under pressure. These mixed signals point to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will closely monitor fresh remarks by Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who are both scheduled to speak in the afternoon. Market participants will be listening for any updated guidance on interest rate policy or economic risks, especially as the TSX hovers just below the psychologically important 30,000 level.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX capped its best day in six weeks with another record close, and strong precious metals could keep the…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stock Market

Massive News for Canadian Stock Market Investors

| Puja Tayal

Stock market Investors should watch out for massive news, like interest rates and government policies, which can change business trajectory.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed at another record as investors continued digesting rate cuts, with retail sales in focus today.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Stock Market

What the Interest Rate Cut Means for Canadian Investors

| Kay Ng

No matter how the interest rate changes, Canadian investors should stay diversified, stay disciplined, and stick to their long-term investing…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX finished flat Wednesday as investors continue to digest rate cuts, with commodities and U.S. manufacturing data expected to…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stock Market

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

| Robin Brown

If you got $7,000 to invest inside your TFSA, these two stocks could be serious slam dunks in both the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After cooling from record highs, the TSX today hinges on interest rate decisions and central bank signals on both sides…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX pushed to new records on commodity strength, and today’s CPI and U.S. retail numbers could set the tone…

Read more »