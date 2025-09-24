Member Login
2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy for Growth and Stability

Invest in these two Big Six Canadian bank stocks if you seek growth and stability for your self-directed investment portfolio.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Key Points

  • Canadian banks like Toronto-Dominion (TSX:TD) and Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) are driving the TSX's 2025 gains, offering strong dividends and long-term growth.
  • With dividend yields of 3.86% (TD) and 4.91% (BNS), both stocks are solid picks for income-focused investors, though better entry points may come in a downturn.
Canadian banks and the broader economy have had a pretty good year of performance on the stock market so far in 2025. Despite the looming threat of stock market volatility, the economy seems to be booming. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for the Canadian stock market, is up by 19.6% year-to-date.

Canada’s Big Six Banks are some of the top drivers of the growth for the Canadian markets during this bull market rally. Here is a look at two of the big bank stocks that you should consider adding to your investment portfolio to leverage the uptick to your advantage.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a $185 billion market-cap Canadian bank. Canadian bank stocks are considered some of the best investments to own because of stable earnings, growing revenue, and significant long-term growth potential. The fact that they offer regular distributions through quarterly dividends makes them even more attractive. TD is the second-largest of the Big Six, and it boasts a massive presence in the domestic and US banking sectors.

TD Bank has been paying investors dividends for almost two centuries without interruptions. This means it has paid investors through global health crises, wars, and several worldwide economic downturns. Its exposure to the American market provides an alternative to Canada’s stable operations while providing it the ability to deliver substantial growth in the long run.

As of this writing, TD Bank stock trades for $108.39 per share and boasts a 3.9% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another one of the Big Six, boasting a $111.3 billion market capitalization. Like its other peers, it has an extensive track record for reliably paying shareholders their dividends. Scotiabank stock has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1833. The bank has significant domestic operations and an extensive presence in several international markets, including the US, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Scotiabank has more recently shifted its focus away from Latin America to prioritize growth in the more stable and lower-risk North American market. The bank is also undergoing a share buyback program, which could see it re-purchase up to 20 million shares between May 30, 2025 and May 29, 2026.

As of this writing, Scotiabank stock trades for $89.60 per share, and it boasts a 4.9% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed investment portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Investors interested in generating a passive income through dividends and with a long investment horizon can consider investing in the bank stocks at current levels. However, those seeking significant capital gains in the near term might want to consider practicing a bit of patience. The stock market is cyclical, and when the next downturn comes along, it might bring share prices down to more attractive levels and inflate dividend yields.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

