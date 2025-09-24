Member Login
Home » Investing » Keep Your Investments Safer With These 3 Flexible Stocks

Keep Your Investments Safer With These 3 Flexible Stocks

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I expect these TSX stocks to provide stability to your portfolio.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • These three defensive TSX stocks offer protection against economic volatility. Waste Connections provides essential waste management services, achieving an average annual return of 18.2% over 10 years and generating $200 million in new revenue from recent acquisitions. Hydro One operates 99% rate-regulated electricity assets with 5% annual rate base growth, and Dollarama's discount retail model thrives in any economic environment.
  • These companies demonstrate resilience through stable business models and growth plans - Waste Connections continues strategic acquisitions with strong cash flows, Hydro One projects 6-8% EPS growth through 2027 with an $11.8 billion investment plan, and Dollarama is expanding to 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034, plus international growth in Australia and Latin America.

The Canadian equity markets have been upbeat this year amid healthy quarterly performances, falling interest rates, and easing inflation. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 20.6%. However, uncertainty surrounding the trade war’s impact on the Canadian economy, coupled with the sharp rise in equity markets in recent months, remains a concern. If you are also worried about the uncertain outlook, here are three TSX stocks that are less prone to economic cycles and market volatility, thereby strengthening your portfolio.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX: WCN) is an integrated waste management company that handles the collection, transfer, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, while also engaging in resource recovery through recycling and the generation of renewable fuels. It primarily operates in secondary and exclusive markets across the United States and Canada. Therefore, it faces less competition and enjoys healthier margins. It has expanded its operations through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Over the past five years, the company has acquired more than 100 assets, generating approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue. Supported by these solid financials, the company has delivered impressive average total shareholders’ revenue of 18.2% over the last 10 years. Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend in its financials to continue due to the essential nature of its business and continued acquisitions. The company has acquired several assets year-to-date that can contribute around $200 million to its annualized revenue. Given its solid financial position and healthy cash flows, the management anticipates an exceptional year of acquisition activity.

Additionally, WCN has raised its dividend consistently in double digits for the last 14 years and currently offers a dividend yield of 0.72%. Considering all these factors, I believe WCN would be an ideal buy for risk-averse investors.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) focuses on electricity transmission and distribution, with minimal exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices. Additionally, 99% of its assets are underpinned by rate-regulated assets, thereby shielding its financials from market fluctuations. The company has grown its rate base at an annualized rate of 5.1% over the last six years, supporting its financial growth. Amid these expansions, the company has returned 107% in the previous five years at an annualized rate of 15.7%. It has also increased its dividend at a 5.5% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) since 2017 and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 2.7%.

Moreover, electricity demand is rising driven by economic growth, the electrification of the transport sector, and the expansion of power-intensive data centres to support the increased adoption of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Hydro One is continuing with its $11.8 billion capital investment plan, which could increase its rate base at an annualized rate of 5% through 2027 to $32.1 billion. These expansions could support its annual EPS (earnings per share) growth of 6–8% through 2027. With these growth prospects, the company’s management is optimistic about raising its dividend at an annualized rate of 6% over the next two years.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is my final pick. The company’s direct-sourcing model has eliminated intermediaries, thereby increasing its bargaining power. Additionally, its efficient logistics have lowered its expenses, thereby allowing it to offer various consumer products at attractive prices. Therefore, the Montreal-based retailer enjoys healthy sales, regardless of the macro environment.

Additionally, Dollarama has been expanding its store network in Canada and expects to add approximately 535 stores over the next nine years, increasing its store count in Canada to 2,200 by the end of 2034. It has also expanded into the Australian retail market by acquiring The Reject Shop, which operates 395 stores nationwide. The company expects to increase its store count in Australia to 700 by the end of 2031. Also, Dollarama owns a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which operates 658 stores in Latin America. Dollaracity is expanding its store network, aiming to reach 1,050 locations by the end of 2031. Considering these growth prospects, I anticipate that Dollarama’s financials will continue to exhibit an uptrend, which should support its stock price growth.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Quell Retirement Income Worries

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about retirement income? These three TSX stocks offer a blend of steady income, higher yield, and growth.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Canadian Stocks Every Beginner Should Buy First

| Jitendra Parashar

Starting out in investing doesn’t have to be complicated when you pick strong Canadian stocks that do the basics right.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

7.6 Percent Dividend Yield! This Income Machine Keeps Paying

| Puja Tayal

Understand the dynamics of income in a low-interest environment and see how Telus Corporation maintains its dividend strength.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Put Your Money to Work While You Sleep

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about finances at night? These three TSX dividend stocks can help build reliable, tax-free TFSA income.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Bank Stocks

Comparing Canadian Bank ETFs: Best Bang for Your Buck

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian bank ETFs to buy now include a new growth star, a steady giant, and a high-yield monthly dividend ETF…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Stocks for Beginners

5 Smart Stocks to Buy for the Rush on Gold and Silver

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With gold at $3,784 and silver at $44.50, consider these Canadian miners offering income and growth instead of buying bullion.

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Build 20 Years of Passive Income With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend payers are large-cap firms with resilient business models and strong earnings supporting their dividend payments.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Investing

With a Whiff of Mergers in the Air, These 2 Stocks Are Prime Acquirers

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another stock that could benefit from lower rates and more M&A.

Read more »