The 3 Canadian Stocks Every Beginner Should Buy First

Starting out in investing doesn’t have to be complicated when you pick strong Canadian stocks that do the basics right.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • Intact Financial -- Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer with steady profits and a reliable 2% dividend.
  • Loblaw -- Canada’s biggest grocer with a simple, everyday business that delivers consistent sales.
  • Emera -- Diversified utility offering stable cash flow and a high 4.5% dividend for reliable income.

When you’re just starting out in investing, the number of choices can be overwhelming. You hear terms like dividend yield, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and market cap, and wonder if you need a finance degree to even get started. Well, the truth is, you don’t need to pick high-risk, complicated stocks to build long-term wealth. In fact, some of the fundamentally strongest companies in Canada are also the simplest to understand.

In this article, I’ll spotlight three top Canadian stocks for beginners that offer stability and steady growth.

Intact Financial stock

If you’re looking for a strong financial name to anchor your portfolio, Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) could be a great place to start. It is one of the largest providers of property and casualty insurance in Canada and also operates in the U.S. and Europe.

Currently, IFC stock trades at $264.63 per share with a market cap of $47.2 billion and offers a 2% annualized dividend yield with quarterly payouts.

Despite some recent market pressure, the company’s fundamentals remain solid. In the second quarter, Intact’s net operating profit jumped 8% YoY (year over year) to $935 million, with its earnings jumping 16% from a year ago to $4.70 per share.

With a book value per share of $98.67 and an operating return on equity of 16.3%, Intact is delivering returns well above industry averages. Its strong capital margin and low debt levels keep it financially flexible, while its scale and focus on operational performance make it a reliable pick for beginners.

Loblaw stock

Now let’s talk about Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), a household name that just keeps on growing. As the largest food and drug retailer in Canada, with over 2,800 locations, it owns well-known banners like Shoppers Drug Mart, No Name, and President’s Choice.

After rallying by 23% over the last year, Loblaw stock currently trades at $54.40 per share (post stock split) with a market cap of $64.5 billion and pays a 1% dividend annually.

In the June quarter, Loblaw’s revenue grew 5.2% YoY to $14.67 billion, driven by strong customer traffic, larger basket sizes, and growing pharmacy services. Similarly, the company’s food retail same-store sales increased 3.5%, while drug retail same-store sales were up 4.1% YoY.

Recently, Loblaw also completed a 4-for-1 stock split to keep its shares more accessible to retail investors.

What makes Loblaw attractive to beginners is how straightforward its business is. People buy groceries and medicine year-round. In addition to its strong business model, the company’s focus on store expansion plans and strong free cash flow generation adds to its strong appeal.

Emera stock

Wrapping up, Emera (TSX:EMA) could be another great stock for beginners that offers consistency and high dividends. This Halifax-based diversified utility company delivers electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across North America.

Following a 23% rally in the last year, EMA stock is currently priced at $64.67 per share with a market cap of $19.4 billion. At this market price, it offers a solid 4.5% annual dividend yield.

In the latest quarter, Emera’s adjusted earnings jumped 49% YoY to $0.79 per share with the help of strong performance in Florida through Tampa Electric.

Moreover, the utility firm is investing heavily in modernizing its infrastructure, with over $1.7 billion already deployed in just the first half of the year. It expects $3.4 billion in capital spending for 2025 alone. Given these fundamentals, for beginner investors looking for reliable income and steady long-term growth, Emera offers both in a single package.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

