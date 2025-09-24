Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 24

Following its biggest pullback in four weeks, the TSX may face a mixed open today amid commodity swings and macro uncertainty.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • TSX fell 0.5% to 29,816, snapping a four-day win streak after Fed chair Jerome Powell warned of slowing U.S. growth.
  • Energy stocks rose with an intraday oil and gas recovery, but tech and industrials dropped.
  • Investors will watch U.S. new‑home sales, weekly crude oil inventory data, and any follow‑up central‑bank comments for market direction today.

Canadian stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Tuesday as investors weighed comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who warned of rising downside risks to employment alongside persistent inflationary pressures. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 143 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 29,816 — registering its biggest single-day percentage decline in four weeks.

On the one hand, a recovery in oil and gas prices drove energy stocks higher. On the other hand, sharp declines in other key sectors, such as technology and industrials, pressured the TSX benchmark as Powell’s remarks highlighted a slower U.S. growth outlook.

Meanwhile, at home, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem cautioned that surging U.S. protectionism and China’s curbs on Canadian canola are weighing on exports and investment, underlining a softer near-term backdrop.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Atkinsrealis, Finning International, Discovery Silver, and Aya Gold & Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 5.6%.

Shares of Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS) also fell by nearly 5% to $13.08 apiece, making it among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This selloff in ARIS stock came after the Vancouver-based gold miner confirmed a shaft collapse at La Reliquia, a partner-operated mine within its Segovia title.

Aris revealed that the incident temporarily trapped 23 workers, including five of its employees, though all remain in good health with rescue efforts ongoing. The company’s management noted that operations at La Reliquia contribute only a small portion of Segovia’s overall production, but investor concerns still weighed on sentiment. Despite the recent weakness, ARIS stock is still up by a solid 160% on a year-to-date basis.

On the brighter side, Energy Fuels, Vermilion Energy, SECURE Waste Infrastructure, and Sprott climbed by at least 3.7% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, TC Energy, B2Gold, and Barrick Mining were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early trading on Wednesday, pointing to a mixed opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest monthly new home sales and weekly crude oil stockpiles data from the native states this morning.

Besides these external data points, investor sentiment will likely remain sensitive to any follow-up commentary from central bank officials, especially regarding global trade risks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp., and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed just shy of 30,000 Monday, with investors watching Macklem and Powell today for fresh policy signals.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX capped its best day in six weeks with another record close, and strong precious metals could keep the…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stock Market

Massive News for Canadian Stock Market Investors

| Puja Tayal

Stock market Investors should watch out for massive news, like interest rates and government policies, which can change business trajectory.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed at another record as investors continued digesting rate cuts, with retail sales in focus today.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Stock Market

What the Interest Rate Cut Means for Canadian Investors

| Kay Ng

No matter how the interest rate changes, Canadian investors should stay diversified, stay disciplined, and stick to their long-term investing…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX finished flat Wednesday as investors continue to digest rate cuts, with commodities and U.S. manufacturing data expected to…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stock Market

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

| Robin Brown

If you got $7,000 to invest inside your TFSA, these two stocks could be serious slam dunks in both the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After cooling from record highs, the TSX today hinges on interest rate decisions and central bank signals on both sides…

Read more »