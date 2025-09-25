Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Many Shares of Fortis and Enbridge Do You Need to Pay the Gas Bill?

How Many Shares of Fortis and Enbridge Do You Need to Pay the Gas Bill?

Dividend stocks can help you cultivate a mindset of owning productive assets to pay for expenses.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Owning dividend stocks like Enbridge and Fortis shows how investments can offset real-life expenses such as utility bills.
  • While the upfront cost is significant, both companies have long histories of raising payouts, helping income keep pace with rising costs.
  • Building positions in dividend growers over time can create a reliable cash flow stream that lightens the burden of household bills.

I used to use BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) as my telecom of choice before finally dumping them for being awful. Nonetheless, I have always wondered how many shares I’d need to own to completely offset my monthly phone and internet bill.

Unfortunately, BCE (being the indebted and mismanaged company it is) actually slashed its dividend in half while customers’ bills keep rising, so that idea’s out the window. But the TSX is full of other infrastructure companies that, unlike BCE, haven’t cut their payouts.

Two that stand out are Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Fortis is a utility, and some of you probably pay them directly for electricity and or gas. Enbridge, if you use natural gas, might already be sending you a bill despite being mostly a pipeline.

So the question today is: how many shares of each dividend stock would you need to own in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to fully cover your monthly bill? Here’s the passive income math.

Enbridge

According to the Canada Energy Regulator, the average monthly natural gas bill in Ontario was about $328.93 in 2024. That’s roughly $986.79 every quarter, which is pretty brutal when you consider how expensive heating is.

Every Enbridge share today pays $0.9425 in dividends per quarter. To cover the $986.79 quarterly bill, you’d need about 1,047 shares. At a share price of $67.78 as of September 18, that works out to an investment of roughly $71,000.

The good news is that this income stream grows. From 1995 to 2024, Enbridge’s dividend compounded at about 9% annually. While your gas bill will likely rise over time, Enbridge’s payout has a long history of increasing as well, helping offset future costs.

Fortis

In British Columbia, the average residential natural gas bill is about $104.35 per month. That works out to roughly $313.05 every quarter. BC isn’t as cold as Ontario, so the heating costs are significantly lower.

Fortis currently pays $0.615 per share each quarter. To cover a $313.05 quarterly bill, you’d need about 510 shares. At a share price of $67.40, that’s an investment of around $34,400.

Fortis is also a reliable dividend grower. It’s one of few Canadian companies that has increased its dividend every year for more than 50 years, making it a staple for income-focused investors who want steady and growing payouts to keep pace with rising household costs.

The Foolish takeaway

Don’t be discouraged if you’re nowhere near having enough shares of Enbridge or Fortis to cover your utility bill. The point of this exercise is to shift your mindset toward prioritizing cash flow and owning productive assets.

By using some of your earnings to steadily accumulate dividend-growing stocks in tax-sheltered accounts, you set yourself up for a future where your investments can potentially shoulder more of those everyday expenses.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Worry-Free Retirement Stocks That Let Canadians Rest Easy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for low‑stress retirement stocks? Metro, iA Financial, and CGI mix defensive income, insurer strength, and durable tech growth for…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Sleep on These Deals That Pay Big Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock and another dividend stock are worth loading up on after their recent surges.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy: Enbridge, Telus, or BCE?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and other dividend stocks might be rich with value going into the fall season.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,500 a Year With 3 Amazing TSX Stocks

| Robin Brown

You can get a massive income boost by buying TSX dividend stocks. Here's how $30,000 can become a $1,500/year income…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Retirement Portfolio Needs

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TD right now.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $190 in Monthly Income With a $25,000 TFSA Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-focused investors should consider holding monthly dividend stocks such as Timbercreek in the TFSA right now.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than Dollarama Stock for Buy-and-Hold Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama is strong, but TFI International and Alimentation Couche-Tard offer better value and dividends for income investors.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Quell Retirement Income Worries

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about retirement income? These three TSX stocks offer a blend of steady income, higher yield, and growth.

Read more »