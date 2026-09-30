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Your Cash Is Sitting There Doing Nothing: This Dividend Stock Won’t Let It

Idle cash loses purchasing power to inflation. Capital Power stock offers investors a 4.6% yield, dividend hikes, and capital gains potential to build real wealth.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Static cash is losing ground to inflation. With Bank of Canada holding interest rates at 2.25% and inflation at 3%, holding cash in standard savings accounts may results in real purchasing power losses.
  • Capital Power (TSX:CPX) offers investors a 4.6% dividend yield, has established a 13-year track record of consecutive annual dividend hikes, providing superior payout growth over bank deposits.
  • Capital gains add a layer of long-term returns cash can't match.

Holding cash in a bank account feels comforting. It’s safe, liquid, insured, and risk-free on paper. However, leaving large sums of money sitting idle in high-interest savings accounts or money market funds carries a hidden cost that many Canadian investors overlook. With the Bank of Canada keeping its benchmark interest rate anchored at 2.25% while persistent inflation squeezes purchasing power, static cash is actively losing ground every single day. Inflation at 3% means your cash is losing purchasing power while everyday living expenses rise much faster.

To beat inflation and put your wealth to work, you need investment options that offer a respectable immediate yield alongside a growing payout stream and potential capital appreciation. Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) is a blue-chip stock with all three desirable attributes.

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Capital Power stock: A better store of value than cash?

Edmonton-based Capital Power is an independent power producer that transforms essential electricity generation into a relentless cash-generating asset for its long-term shareholders. The Canadian utility stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.6% to new investors buying shares today.

Compare that 4.6% payout to the non-promotional sub-three-percent yields found in standard high-interest savings accounts (HISA) across the Big Six Canadian banks and their digital offspring, and the income advantage is instantly clear.

Most noteworthy, Capital Power stock doesn’t just hand you a steady dividend check today; it regularly gives you an annual raise. Management recently marked its 13th consecutive year of annual dividend increases in July, a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders through every phase of the economic cycle. CPX stock could raise your payouts every year, no matter what the Bank of Canada decides to do with benchmark rates.

A dependable quarterly payout

Behind Capital Power stock’s dividend dependability lies its defensive business model. The utility operates a well-diversified fleet of power generation facilities across North America, securing a vast majority of its revenue through long-term power purchase agreements. Its contracted cash flows shelter the utility from short-term electricity price swings, creating a stable financial foundation.

At the same time, Capital Power is tapping into major structural growth drivers, including the skyrocketing power demand required to run artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres. Its milestone 250-megawatt agreement with tech giant Meta Platforms highlights how the Canadian utility is well regarded by big-money clients for critical power projects, securing a high-margin, long-term revenue line tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Capital Power maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio well below fifty percent of its projected adjusted funds from operations. Management has breathing room to reinvest internally generated cash flow into clean energy expansion projects while keeping the dividend well-protected. The dividend stock generates more than enough operational cash flow to fund project pipelines and service its balance sheet without putting its quarterly payout at risk.

Capital Power quadruples investors’ capital

An investment in Capital Power stock 10 years ago could have widely outperformed cash and bonds. Beyond the dividend that has grown, a $10,000 investment in Capital Power stock 10 years ago could have more than quadrupled into a $45,600 position – up 356% in a decade. Capital gains (stock price gains) would have done the heavy lifting to increase the investment to more than $26,000, while growing dividends, fully reinvested, carried the rest of the growth burden.

CPX stock’s dividend has risen by 80.7% over the past 10 years.

CPX Chart

CPX data by YCharts

Cash hoarding couldn’t offer better returns.

Investor takeaway

Holding an emergency fund in cash is essential for financial security, but letting long-term capital sit on the sidelines doing nothing is a missed wealth-building opportunity. Capital Power stock offers Canadian retail investors a blend of defensive utility stability, an attractive 4.6% yield, and a track record of dividend growth that keeps your income outpacing inflation. If you want your cash to stop lying around and start generating real returns, Capital Power stock deserves a top spot on your watch list as we enter the fourth quarter of 2026.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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