Member Login
Home » Investing » This TSX Monthly Income Fund Pays $0.10 for Every Share You Buy

This TSX Monthly Income Fund Pays $0.10 for Every Share You Buy

Passive income investing is easy thanks to funds like EIT.UN

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • EIT.UN is best for investors who want steady, tax-efficient monthly income and don’t mind paying a premium in fees for it.
  • If you’re focused on reinvestment and long-term growth, a low-cost ETF is usually the better choice, though EIT.UN has still delivered strong reinvested returns.
  • The trade-offs are its 1.1% management fee, potential swings from trading at a discount or premium to NAV, and added volatility from leverage.

For many Canadians, dividends provide a sense of consistency in an otherwise unpredictable market. They serve as a reminder that investing isn’t just about quick wins but about building wealth steadily through reinvestment and discipline. Over time, even modest payouts can accumulate into meaningful income.

That said, dividend investing has its trade-offs. Share prices can still fluctuate, and certain income-focused funds may sacrifice growth potential for yield. One option that continues to draw attention is the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN), a monthly payer that offers investors a straightforward way to collect regular cash flow.

It’s not a stock or an exchange-traded fund (ETF), but one of the few closed-end funds (CEFs) still around today, an outdated structure that has endured because it has performed relatively well.

How does EIT.UN work?

Like a stock, EIT.UN trades on the TSX, but unlike an ETF, it doesn’t issue new units when demand rises. Instead, it runs on a fixed pool of capital, which means the market price can trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV).

Right now, units are priced at $15.48 versus a NAV of $15.88 – a slight discount. That’s fairly normal, but it’s worth keeping EIT.UN on a watchlist to avoid overpaying at a premium and scoop up deeper discounts during corrections when others are panicking.

The fund pays a steady $0.10 per unit every month, translating to a 7.8% annualized yield at recent prices. That payout has remained unchanged for years and is a key reason income-focused investors stick with it, even when flashier options appear elsewhere.

The ex-dividend date typically falls in the second-to-last week of each month, with payments landing in the middle of the following month. This makes it a reliable cash flow source for retirees or anyone prioritizing monthly income.

EIT.UN’s portfolio is split about evenly between Canadian and U.S. stocks, with holdings spread across sectors. Blue-chip names dominate, particularly dividend payers in energy, financials, and industrials.

To keep the yield elevated, the fund employs up to 1.2 times leverage, meaning it can borrow up to $0.20 for every $1 of equity. This boosts income potential but also increases downside risk, since leverage magnifies losses as much as it magnifies gains.

Should you invest in EIT.UN?

If your goal is to bank a steady payout every month and withdraw it, EIT.UN is well suited, especially in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). This fund is best for investors who want steady, tax-efficient monthly income that doesn’t fluctuate.

If you’re reinvesting dividends, however, EIT.UN makes less sense. A plain-vanilla ETF focused on long-term share price appreciation is usually more efficient, with lower fees and less friction. That said, EIT.UN isn’t a slouch when dividends are reinvested, posting an annualized return of 12.5% over the past 10 years.

The drawback is cost. With a 1.1% management fee, it’s as expensive as many mutual funds, while broad-market passive ETFs now charge as little as 0.03%. If fees matter, EIT.UN isn’t ideal. On top of that, investors need to manage the discount or premium to NAV when buying and account for the higher volatility that comes with the fund’s use of leverage.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Sleep on These Deals That Pay Big Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock and another dividend stock are worth loading up on after their recent surges.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Worry-Free Retirement Stocks That Let Canadians Rest Easy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for low‑stress retirement stocks? Metro, iA Financial, and CGI mix defensive income, insurer strength, and durable tech growth for…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy: Enbridge, Telus, or BCE?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and other dividend stocks might be rich with value going into the fall season.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Investing

3 TSX REITs Every Canadian Real Estate Investor Needs

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Grabbing these three TSX REITs gives you residential, retail, and industrial real estate exposure with monthly income.

Read more »

Natural gas
Dividend Stocks

How Many Shares of Fortis and Enbridge Do You Need to Pay the Gas Bill?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Dividend stocks can help you cultivate a mindset of owning productive assets to pay for expenses.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,500 a Year With 3 Amazing TSX Stocks

| Robin Brown

You can get a massive income boost by buying TSX dividend stocks. Here's how $30,000 can become a $1,500/year income…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Retirement Portfolio Needs

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TD right now.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I like Better Than Shopify at Today’s Price

| Robin Brown

Shopify has been a top-performing tech stocks in 2025. However, I would rather put my dollars to work in this…

Read more »