Best Canadian REITs to Buy This Month

There are plenty of opinions on the best Canadian REITs to buy. Here’s a look at two options that are hard to ignore right now.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (known as REITs) are superb long-term investments that every Canadian investor should be aware of. Not only do these investments provide a juicy income, but some of the best Canadian REITs can provide stellar growth potential, too.

Here’s a look at some of the very best Canadian REITS to buy right now, and why they belong in your portfolio.

Start big or go home

One of the primary advantages of owning REITs is the distributions that they offer. REITs in Canada pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to pay little, if any, tax at a trust level.

This means that the distributions are generous and, in most cases, paid out monthly.

When noting monthly payouts from real estate, it’s hard not to think about owning a rental property. That was, until recently, the tried-and-true way to establish a monthly passive income stream.

Unfortunately, rising interest rates and steep down payment requirements have priced many would-be landlords right out of the market.

That’s where the appeal of owning RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) comes into play. RioCan is one of the largest REITs in Canada. The company boasts a portfolio focused on the major metro markets of Canada, offering primarily commercial retail properties.

In recent years, RioCan has diversified into mixed-use residential properties, and that’s where a huge opportunity exists for investors.

Those properties are in metro markets on transit lines, where demand is high and commute times are short.

For would-be investors, it’s an opportunity to own a significantly lower-risk investment when compared to the traditional method of owning a rental property. And RioCan comes without tenant issues or a mortgage.

That fact alone makes RioCan one of the best Canadian REITs to own.

But perhaps one of the most attractive parts of RioCan is that monthly distribution. RioCan pays out a handsome 6.1% yield. This means a $40,000 investment will generate a monthly income of just over $200.

Keep in mind that’s without property taxes, mortgages, or maintenance to worry about. In fact, investors who buy it within a TFSA can enjoy tax-free growth there, too.

Another great defensive, if not ‘tasty’ pick

When considering defensive stocks to counter volatility, telecoms and utilities come to mind. A lesser-known yet still significant option for investors to consider is grocers.

Enter Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), which is a grocery-anchored REIT. The company’s portfolio of over 110 properties is focused entirely on the U.S. market.

The necessity-based defensive nature of groceries makes Slate an intriguing option for investors to consider, ranking it along with the best Canadian REITs. Irrespective of how the economy fares, people will still need to eat.

This makes Slate the utility version of a REIT. Stable, reliable income that is incredibly defensive and backed by necessity. It also means that slate is subject to that other utility stereotype of being boring.

To be clear, when it comes to Slate, boring is good. The company generates a recurring stable revenue stream that is highly defensive while boasting a tasty distribution.

When phrased like that, it’s of no consequence that Slate, with its extremely lucrative monthly distribution that pays out 8.1%, is one of the best Canadian REITs on the market.

Using that same $40,000 outlay, investors can expect an income of $270 per month. Again, that’s from good old plain, boring groceries. That’s in a word, appetizing!

The best Canadian REITs are here. But will you buy them?

No stock is without risk. Both RioCan and Slate offer some defensive appeal which balances out that juicy income potential.

Prospective investors should note that those who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can still choose to reinvest it until needed.

In my opinion, both stocks are some of the best Canadian REITs on the market and should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your income grow. Every. Single. Month!