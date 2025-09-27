Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Stocks for Income-Seeking Investors (6% Yields!)

2 Canadian Stocks for Income-Seeking Investors (6% Yields!)

These two Canadian stocks with high dividend yields can boost your passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Two high-yield Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive income in the low-interest-rate environment: Telus provides a 7.58% yield with 28 dividend increases since 2011, backed by stable telecom cash flows and $70 billion infrastructure investments through 2029, while SmartCentres REIT offers a 6.96% yield from 197 strategically located properties with 98.6% occupancy rates.
  • Both companies are positioned for continued dividend payments through strong fundamentals - Telus is reducing its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.0 by 2027 after selling 49.9% of its tower business for $1.26 billion, while SmartCentres benefits from rising retail demand with 58.9 million square feet of approved developments and a solid grocery-anchored tenant base serving 90% of Canadians within 10km.

Last week, the Bank of Canada slashed its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% amid a weak labour market and easing inflation. Economists are predicting one more rate cut by the end of this year. With interest rates remaining low, investing in high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can be an effective way for investors to secure stable and attractive passive income. Against this backdrop, let’s examine the following two Canadian stocks that offer dividend yields exceeding 6%.

Telus

Telecommunication companies generate stable cash flows from their subscription-based services, thereby allowing them to reward their shareholders with consistent dividend payouts. Therefore, my first pick is Telus (TSX:T), which has increased its dividend 28 times since launching its growth program in May 2011. The company’s current quarterly payout of $0.4163 per share equates to a forward yield of 7.58%.

Moreover, the demand for telecommunication services is increasing as businesses digitize their processes and the number of remote workers and learners grows. Meanwhile, Telus has planned to invest around $70 billion through 2029 to strengthen its 5G and broadband infrastructure, thereby expanding its customer base.

Furthermore, the Vancouver-based telecom company’s healthcare segment, Telus Health, has also sustained robust growth through a combination of strategic investments, product innovation, and the ongoing expansion of its sales channels. The company has also leveraged technological advancements and synergies to manage costs effectively and enhance its profitability.

Meanwhile, Telus is working to lower its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to three by the end of 2027, which stood at 3.7 at the end of the second quarter. Earlier this month, the company sold 49.9% of its stake in the wireless tower business to La Caisse for $1.26 billion. The net proceeds from this transaction would help reduce its debt and lower its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio by 0.17. Considering its healthy growth prospects, improving financial position, and high yield, Telus would be an ideal buy to boost your passive income.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

REITs (real estate investment trusts) should distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, thereby making them attractive to income-focused investors. Therefore, I have chosen SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) as my second pick. The Toronto-based REIT owns and operates 197 mixed-use properties across Canada, with 90% of the population having at least one of its shopping centers within 10 kilometres.

Additionally, the company boasts a solid grocery-anchored tenant base, with over 95% of tenants having a national or regional presence, and 60% of these tenants offering essential services. Therefore, the REIT enjoys a healthy occupancy rate, which stood at 98.6% at the end of the second quarter of this year.

Moreover, the demand for retail space continues to rise, driven by population growth and persistently low vacancy rates. Elevated construction expenses and higher interest rates have constrained new supply, thereby intensifying demand. SmartCentres is capitalizing on rising demand by expanding its portfolio, with approvals in place for 58.9 million square feet of development and 0.8 million square feet already under construction. Supported by lease-up and renewal activities, these initiatives are poised to strengthen cash flows, positioning the REIT to maintain attractive dividend yields for its shareholders. Its current monthly dividend payout of $0.1542 per share translates into a forward yield of 6.96%.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Best Canadian Telecom Stock to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Quebecor is a clear winner as the best Canadian telecom stock to own for some time now. That said, it…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks for Income and Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming Canadian stocks are suitable options if you’re investing for income and growth.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Champ Down 11% for Years of Reliable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EQB’s beaten-down share price, low payout ratio, and cheap valuation could make it an income bargain if cash flow and…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock up 22% YTD to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Exchange Income’s record quarter, steady free cash flow, and Canadian North deal make it a solid monthly income pick with…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

The Greatest Undervalued Stocks for Your TFSA Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three quality TSX names look like undervalued TFSA candidates that combine value, income, and long-term stability.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-Safe TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as CPKC and RBC should help you generate a growing passive-income stream.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks so Safe I’d Tell My Mother to Buy Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a simple, family‑friendly portfolio? Fairfax, Constellation, and Hydro One combine value, long‑term compounding, and steady utility income for…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Copy of 3 Stocks That Pay Substantial Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their healthy cash flows, high yields, and robust growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks can deliver a stable monthly…

Read more »