3 Top Canadian Stocks for Income and Growth

Three outperforming Canadian stocks are suitable options if you’re investing for income and growth.

Income and growth investing combines two different strategies. You can chase dividends and realize a financial windfall from price appreciation at the same time. Three Canadian stocks with rising values in 2025 can deliver steady income streams.

Consumer Staples

A red-hot stock in 2025 that provides income and growth is Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI). The “Look for the Leaf” campaign and “Buy Canada” movement contributed to its exceptional performance. Canadian brands created a unified campaign and promoted a national identity in response to U.S. tariffs.

At $34.97 per share, the consumer-defensive stock is up 76% year to date and pays a 2.75% dividend. The $4.33 billion multinational consumer-packaged meats and food production company returned to profitability in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 and is excited about the coming transformational transaction.

In the three months ending June 30, 2025, sales increased 8.5% year over year to $1.54 billion, while net earnings reached $56.8 million compared to the $26.2 million net loss in Q2 2024. Because of improved earnings in Q2, the year-to-date free cash flow climbed 101% to $202 million from a year ago.

On June 11, 2025, the board overwhelmingly voted for the spinoff of Maple Leaf’s pork operations to form Canada Packers. The new independent public company’s singular focus is pork. Michael McCain, executive chairman of Maple Leaf Foods, said the group will comprise two strong, independent, and purpose-driven businesses.

Industrial

Dexterra Group (TSX:DXT) serves the public and private sectors. It provides integrated support services for infrastructure development and management in diverse end-markets. The $575.2 million support services provider has clients in nearly all industries. Current investors are enjoying a 21% year-to-date return and have been recently rewarded with a 14% dividend hike. At $9.25 per share, the dividend offer is 4.32%.

Two core business segments, Support Services and Asset-Based Services, contribute to income. In the first six months of 2025, revenue increased 1% year over year to $489 million, while net earnings jumped by 271% to $20.4 million from a year ago. According to management, Dexterra boasts a low-capital, profitable operating business model.

Dexterra has consistently paid quarterly dividends since Q2 2011. The industrial stock’s overall return in three years is +87.81%.

Real estate

One of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) is perfect for monthly income seekers. CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) has kept pace with the TSX’s strong rally in 2025. If you invest today, the share price is $16.46 (+20% year to date). The dividend yield is a mouth-watering 5.76%.

The $3.9 billion REIT owns and operates 375 income-producing properties across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation is the majority unitholder and anchor tenant. This iconic retailer accounts for 91.9% of annualized base minimum rent. As of June 30, 2025, the occupancy rate is 99.5%.

Its president and CEO, Kevin Salsberg, the substantially fully occupied portfolio, and its relationship with Canadian Tire are compelling reasons to invest in the real estate stock. He added that the CT REIT is built to withstand the ups and downs of the volatile markets.

Suitable options

The three companies in focus are suitable options if you’re investing for income and growth. You can take a position in any one or in the sector you’re most comfortable with.