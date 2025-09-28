3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $50,000

Here are three Canadian stocks with strong results and ambitious growth plans that make them worth considering right now.

When you have a sizeable amount set aside for investing, the goal should be to make every dollar count. As the TSX Composite benchmark continues to surge to new heights in 2025, we are seeing strong moves in banking, gold, and aerospace companies. Beyond their recent gains, these market sectors could still have plenty of growth ahead.

In this article, I’ll talk about three Canadian stocks with promising long-term growth prospects that you can consider buying right now with a $50,000 investment.

TD Bank stock

First on the list is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which I find to be a very reliable pick for long-term investors. After climbing 25% in the last year, TD stock is currently trading at $109.56 per share with a market cap of $188.4 billion. It also pays a reliable quarterly dividend that translates to an annualized yield of about 3.8%, making it appealing for income-focused investors.

Much of this strength in TD stock could be attributed to its well-diversified business model across Canadian banking, U.S. retail operations, wealth management, and wholesale banking. In its latest quarter ended in July, the bank posted a 7.9% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its revenue to $15.3 billion with the help of stronger loan growth and solid fee-based income. Despite inflationary pressures, the bank’s profitability remains stable, with its adjusted net profit reaching $3.78 billion during the quarter and margins staying healthy.

To accelerate its growth further in the years to come, TD is focusing on investments in digital banking and expansions in wealth management. For long-term investors, TD Bank offers a great mix of stability and reliable income as it expands further across North America.

Kinross Gold stock

Gold has been one of the top TSX sectors in 2025 due to the recent record rally in spot gold prices, and Kinross Gold (TSX:K) is reaping the rewards. After soaring more than 150% over the last year, its stock currently trades at $33.50 per share with a market cap of $41.9 billion.

Kinross produced over 512,000 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, driving its revenue by 42% YoY to US$1.7 billion with the help of higher realized gold prices. As a result, the company’s free cash flow hit a record US$646 million, giving Kinross the flexibility to both reinvest in projects and return capital to investors.

The gold miner now expects its gold production to be around two million ounces this year as it continues to advance projects like Great Bear in Ontario and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada. With a strong balance sheet and over US$2.8 billion in available liquidity, Kinross offers investors strong momentum and long-term upside potential.

Bombardier stock

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has also staged an impressive turnaround in recent years, becoming one of the most exciting industrial growth stories in the country. Having surged more than 1,900% over the last five years, its stock currently trades at $195.55 per share with a market cap of $19.6 billion.

In the second quarter, a 16% YoY increase in its services revenue helped the business jet manufacturer post total revenue of US$2 billion. Despite free cash flow usage of US$164 million due to a planned inventory build, Bombardier ended the latest quarter with US$1.2 billion in available liquidity and an order backlog of US$16.1 billion, its highest in more than a decade.

Interestingly, Bombardier’s defence segment also continues to grow, with its recent delivery of a ninth Global family aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. This development clearly shows how the company is diversifying beyond business jets into long-term defence partnerships. That’s why Bombardier stock has the potential to continue soaring in the years ahead.