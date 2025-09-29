Member Login
Home » Investing » Prediction: Buying BAM Stock Now Could Make You Wealthy for Life

Prediction: Buying BAM Stock Now Could Make You Wealthy for Life

Want income plus long-term growth? Brookfield’s $1 trillion asset base, rising earnings, and roughly 3% yield make it worth a close look.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield manages about $1 trillion AUM and grew fee-bearing capital 10%, raising $97 billion last year to boost future fee income.
  • Distributable and fee-related earnings rose double digits, and management deployed $28B equity while monetizing $36B year-to-date.
  • The stock yields about 3% with strong cash flow and diversified alternatives exposure, though valuation sits near 41 times earnings.

Looking to hit ultra-wealth status in your lifetime? Then Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) could be the stock you want to choose. This asset manager with a diverse range of investments has long shown it can provide conservative yet strong growth. So today, let’s look at what this Canadian stock has done to warrant your attention.

Into earnings

First, let’s dive into earnings. The Canadian stock currently has assets under management of about $1 trillion, with fee-bearing capital at $563 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase. What’s more, $22 billion was raised in the second quarter, with $97 billion raised over the last year. This is another growth engine for future base fees.

Speaking of fees, those related earnings rose 16% year over year, with distributable earnings up 12%. During the quarter, Brookfield deployed $28 billion of equity, monetizing about $36 billion of assets year to date, thus showing active capital recycling and even more gains.

The quarter also saw large transactions and government/corporate partnerships. These help reinforce even more future growth, as well as its solid dividend, currently annualized at $1.75 per share.

Value and income

Speaking of income, BAM stock’s 3% yield at writing is not only well supported but valuable at these levels. It currently trades at 41 times earnings, which seems high but is typical for asset managers with substantial off-balance sheet asset exposure.

Plus, there’s the future to look towards. Growth is accelerating, with net income rising 25% year over year, and operating cash flow and free cash flow healthy in the last year. These are great growth drivers not just for shares, but for dividends as well.

And this is all happening while the company maintains a stellar balance sheet. Corporate liquidity is a bit low at $1.5 billion, but patient, long-term investors will love the exposure to alternative asset classes, including infrastructure, renewables, private equity, real estate, and credit. These can help support wealth in the long run thanks to diverse, essential core holdings.

Bottom line

For income investors wanting predictable cash returns along with stable long-term growth, BAM stock can be a prime option. In fact, if you were to invest about $20,000 into BAM stock, here is what that could look like for investors on the TSX today, bringing in almost $600 in annual dividend income! That is certainly something to consider.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BAM$81.19246$2.41$592.86Quarterly$19,975

So there you have it. BAM stock does have its issues, as any stock does. However, this is a highly diversified income stock that can provide investors with solid income for not just years, but decades to come. It’s like buying a position in your very own fund of properties, ones that span not just different sectors, but the world over. Though, of course, every person is different. So investors should always meet with their financial advisor before considering any investment, including one like BAM stock.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to My Family

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for family-friendly stocks? Fortis, Metro, and Empire offer steady dividends, low volatility, and sensible growth to start…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Bank Stocks Are Beating the Market This Year

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is beating the market this year.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable real estate giant is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy while it trades at…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 REITs I’d Buy Today (They Both Have Towering Yields)

| Joey Frenette

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and another REIT play are worth buying as rates drop into 2026.

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's one of the best ETFs that investors can buy in their TFSAs, offering both a tonne of reliability and…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

How to Kickstart Your Earnings on 3 Dividend Stocks (Don’t Delay!)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to kickstart your earnings? Here are 3 dividend stocks every investor needs to buy right away for long-term income…

Read more »