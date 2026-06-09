On Watch: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Destroy a $100K Portfolio

Two high-yield Canadian names look tempting, but both come with “watch closely” risks that can derail an income portfolio.

A $100,000 portfolio can look strong for any investor. That is, until one weak holding starts doing too much damage. That doesn’t mean every struggling stock deserves the sell button. Sometimes the market overreacts, and a beaten-down dividend stock turns into a bargain. Yet investors need to know the difference between temporary pain and a business model under real pressure. Two Canadian income names, Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) and Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN), deserve a closer look for exactly that reason.

Source: Getty Images

FSZ

Fiera Capital looks tempting at first glance. The asset manager offers a big dividend yield, a recognizable brand, and exposure to global investment markets. It manages money for institutions, private wealth clients, and other investors. When markets rise and clients add money, that kind of business can generate attractive fees without needing factories, stores, or heavy inventory.

The problem is that Fiera’s latest results still show pressure in the wrong places. In the first quarter of 2026, assets under management fell to $160.2 billion, down 2.4% from the previous quarter. Revenue dropped 5.9% from last year to $153.3 million. Assets under management drive fees, so when money leaves or markets fall, revenue can follow quickly.

Fiera also carries a dividend story investors should treat with care. The yield still looks high, sitting around 8% recently, but a high yield after a dividend cut can signal stress rather than strength. The company already reset its payout in 2025, and investors should not assume the current dividend offers the same safety as a bank or utility.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 92% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 86% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 1st, 2026

The upside case still exists, of course. If markets improve, flows stabilize, and management rebuilds margins, Fiera could recover. The dividend stock could reward patient investors who buy during pessimism. But this is not a sleep-at-night holding right now. A $100,000 portfolio with too much exposure to Fiera could suffer if fee pressure, outflows, or another dividend scare hits sentiment again.

BPF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund brings a very different risk. On the surface, it looks steadier. The fund collects royalties from Boston Pizza restaurant sales in its royalty pool. That makes it simpler than owning a restaurant operator directly. It doesn’t run kitchens, hire servers, or manage food costs in the same way franchisees do.

The latest quarter also looked decent. Boston Pizza reported first-quarter franchise sales of $238.4 million, up 3.1% from last year. Same-restaurant sales also rose 3.1%, helped by guest demand and promotions. The dividend stock continued paying a monthly distribution of $0.124 per unit, yielding near 6.3% at writing. For income investors, that monthly cash flow can feel appealing.

Still, investors should not mistake simple for risk-free. Boston Pizza depends on restaurant traffic, menu pricing, franchise health, and consumer confidence. If households cut back on dining out, royalty growth can weaken. If franchisees struggle with labour, rent, food inflation, or debt costs, the brand can face pressure even if the fund itself looks removed from daily operations.

The valuation also needs a sober look. The stock has traded at a modest earnings multiple and pays a generous distribution, but income funds can fall hard when investors start questioning payout durability. A small consumer slowdown may not wreck the business. A long one could make the yield look less comforting.

Bottom line

So should investors dump both stocks? That would oversimplify it. Fiera could rebound with stronger markets. Boston Pizza still owns a well-known Canadian royalty stream with recent sales growth. But both stocks need monitoring, not blind loyalty, yet still bring in income with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FSZ $5.33 1,313 $0.43 $564.59 Quarterly $6,998.29 BPF.UN $23.52 297 $1.49 $442.53 Monthly $6,985.44

The bigger lesson is portfolio construction. A $100,000 portfolio can handle a few riskier names, but it should not depend on them. Investors chasing income should check payout quality, earnings trends, debt, and business momentum. Fiera and Boston Pizza may still fit some portfolios. Yet today, they look more like watch-list stocks than core holdings for investors who value resilience over headline yield. A little caution could protect a lot of future wealth.