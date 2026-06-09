Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » On Watch: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Destroy a $100K Portfolio

On Watch: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Destroy a $100K Portfolio

Two high-yield Canadian names look tempting, but both come with “watch closely” risks that can derail an income portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fiera’s yield looks attractive, but falling AUM and revenue suggest ongoing business pressure.
  • Its past dividend reset means investors shouldn’t assume the current payout is bank-level safe.
  • Boston Pizza’s royalty model is simpler, yet it still depends on consumer spending and franchise health.
10 stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

A $100,000 portfolio can look strong for any investor. That is, until one weak holding starts doing too much damage. That doesn’t mean every struggling stock deserves the sell button. Sometimes the market overreacts, and a beaten-down dividend stock turns into a bargain. Yet investors need to know the difference between temporary pain and a business model under real pressure. Two Canadian income names, Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) and Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN), deserve a closer look for exactly that reason.

a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

FSZ

Fiera Capital looks tempting at first glance. The asset manager offers a big dividend yield, a recognizable brand, and exposure to global investment markets. It manages money for institutions, private wealth clients, and other investors. When markets rise and clients add money, that kind of business can generate attractive fees without needing factories, stores, or heavy inventory.

The problem is that Fiera’s latest results still show pressure in the wrong places. In the first quarter of 2026, assets under management fell to $160.2 billion, down 2.4% from the previous quarter. Revenue dropped 5.9% from last year to $153.3 million. Assets under management drive fees, so when money leaves or markets fall, revenue can follow quickly.

Fiera also carries a dividend story investors should treat with care. The yield still looks high, sitting around 8% recently, but a high yield after a dividend cut can signal stress rather than strength. The company already reset its payout in 2025, and investors should not assume the current dividend offers the same safety as a bank or utility.

The upside case still exists, of course. If markets improve, flows stabilize, and management rebuilds margins, Fiera could recover. The dividend stock could reward patient investors who buy during pessimism. But this is not a sleep-at-night holding right now. A $100,000 portfolio with too much exposure to Fiera could suffer if fee pressure, outflows, or another dividend scare hits sentiment again.

BPF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund brings a very different risk. On the surface, it looks steadier. The fund collects royalties from Boston Pizza restaurant sales in its royalty pool. That makes it simpler than owning a restaurant operator directly. It doesn’t run kitchens, hire servers, or manage food costs in the same way franchisees do.

The latest quarter also looked decent. Boston Pizza reported first-quarter franchise sales of $238.4 million, up 3.1% from last year. Same-restaurant sales also rose 3.1%, helped by guest demand and promotions. The dividend stock continued paying a monthly distribution of $0.124 per unit, yielding near 6.3% at writing. For income investors, that monthly cash flow can feel appealing.

Still, investors should not mistake simple for risk-free. Boston Pizza depends on restaurant traffic, menu pricing, franchise health, and consumer confidence. If households cut back on dining out, royalty growth can weaken. If franchisees struggle with labour, rent, food inflation, or debt costs, the brand can face pressure even if the fund itself looks removed from daily operations.

The valuation also needs a sober look. The stock has traded at a modest earnings multiple and pays a generous distribution, but income funds can fall hard when investors start questioning payout durability. A small consumer slowdown may not wreck the business. A long one could make the yield look less comforting.

Bottom line

So should investors dump both stocks? That would oversimplify it. Fiera could rebound with stronger markets. Boston Pizza still owns a well-known Canadian royalty stream with recent sales growth. But both stocks need monitoring, not blind loyalty, yet still bring in income with $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FSZ$5.331,313$0.43$564.59Quarterly$6,998.29
BPF.UN$23.52297$1.49$442.53Monthly$6,985.44

The bigger lesson is portfolio construction. A $100,000 portfolio can handle a few riskier names, but it should not depend on them. Investors chasing income should check payout quality, earnings trends, debt, and business momentum. Fiera and Boston Pizza may still fit some portfolios. Yet today, they look more like watch-list stocks than core holdings for investors who value resilience over headline yield. A little caution could protect a lot of future wealth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Dividend Stock Yielding 9.6% Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TXF turns Big Tech exposure into a monthly “paycheque” by using covered calls, but the yield isn’t guaranteed.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This 4.4% Dividend Play Pays Every Single Month

| Kay Ng

This income play offers above-average income and long-term turnaround potential.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Sneha Nahata

Resilient payouts and consistent dividend growth make these Canadian income stocks attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A 15-to-20-year runway is sufficient time for TFSA and RRSP users in their mid-40s to build a solid retirement foundation.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Worried about a recession? This 5.5% dividend stock is backed by a 100-year-old giant that thrives in any market.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

The Only Stock I’d Hold in a TFSA for Life

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and growing dividend income within a TFSA could consider investing in this TSX stock.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

How Splitting $30,000 Across 3 Stocks Could Generate $1,350 in Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock generates a lot of dividend income.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold forever in a TFSA, focusing on stable blue‑chip companies built for…

Read more »