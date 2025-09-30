Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Natural Gas Stocks for Both Dividend Income and Growth

2 Natural Gas Stocks for Both Dividend Income and Growth

Tourmaline is one natural gas stock that provides very generous dividend income through special and regular dividends.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Peyto Exploration (TSX:PEY) offers a compelling 7% dividend yield backed by strong operational performance including 8% production growth, 65% EPS increase, and 13% cost reduction, while benefiting from premium market exposure and LNG Canada demand growth.
  • • Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) delivers strong cash flow growth of 9% to $823 million with EPS surging 88% to $1.35, maintaining its $0.50 regular dividend plus a $0.35 special dividend, while securing lucrative LNG export deals like the eight-year Uniper agreement starting in 2028.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Peyto and Tourmaline

Natural gas is a key fuel of choice to meet growing energy needs. This has become increasingly evident as countries around the globe search for inexpensive and reliable fuel, and as North American energy demand continues to rise.

In this article, I will discuss two Canadian natural gas dividend stocks to consider buying for attractive total returns – that is, dividend income plus growth.

Peyto Exploration and Development

Natural gas stock Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY) is one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers. Peyto’s competitive advantage stems from its long-life, low-cost reserves and diversified set of markets and customers. This has enabled the company to thrive even when Canadian natural gas prices are low.

In Peyto’s latest quarter, we could see the benefits of its top-quality asset base as well as its operational and marketing strategies. Production increased 8%, earnings per share (EPS) increased 65%, and funds from operations increased 22%. This was all against a backdrop of low Canadian natural gas prices and production setbacks due to weather.

The key takeaways worth focusing on are simple yet important. Firstly, Peyto continues to perform exceptionally well operationally. For example, in its latest quarter, the company reduced its cash costs by 13%. Also, Peyto has been targeting premium markets for its natural gas. This has meant that there was little exposure to Canadian natural gas pricing in the quarter.

Secondly, Peyto remains well-exposed to the growth in natural gas demand that the new LNG Canada facility will bring to the Canadian market. With the first LNG cargo out of LNG Canada having been shipped on June 30th, we can expect natural gas demand to benefit measurably.

Finally, Peyto’s stock has performed quite well in the last few years. In my view, Peyto’s stock price performance will continue to be strong. This, along with the stock’s current 7% dividend yield, makes Peyto Exploration a natural gas stock to own.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Over at Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU), the story has been pretty similar. This is another natural gas stock that has ridden the rise in natural gas demand by targeting premium natural gas markets and keeping costs low.

In Tourmaline’s latest quarter, operating cash flow increased 9% to $823 million and EPS increased 141% to $1.35. A special dividend of $0.35 per share was announced, and Tourmaline’s regular dividend of $0.50 was maintained. In the last few years, Tourmaline’s stock price has also been very strong. As you can see from the graph below, TOU’s stock price has increased by 290% in the last five years.

Looking ahead, I think good things are in store for Tourmaline, as this natural gas producer is participating heavily in the very lucrative LNG market. Its latest LNG deal was recently signed with Uniper, a German-based energy company. Uniper has global reach and operations in more than 40 countries. This agreement will see Tourmaline supplying natural gas to the US Gulf Coast for an eight-year term beginning in November 2028.

The bottom line

We continue to hear about the positive outlook for the natural gas market. This is coming from energy infrastructure companies, natural gas producers, utilities companies, and more. The message is that natural gas is a hot global commodity right now. Peyto and Tourmaline are dividend stocks that give us access to this bullish theme, with generous dividend yields and capital appreciation potential.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Peyto Exploration & Development and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Utility Stock Up 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capital Power's big acquisitions and rising cash flow make it a hybrid utility for income-seeking investors willing to accept added…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than BCE for the Dividend

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE’s dividend reset earlier this year left many shareholders disappointed, but these two Canadian stocks may fill the gap.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Everyone’s Buying These Energy Stocks: Should You?

| Kay Ng

In my humble opinion, these energy stocks would be safer buys on weakness. That said, Canadian Natural Resources appear to…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock to Leave in a TFSA Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want to skip market drama and build wealth tax-free, this Canadian dividend stock deserves a spot in your…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Up 18% This Year: Should You Bet on Enbridge’s Rally Continuing?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The uptrend in Enbridge’s stock price is likely to continue, given its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Don’t Miss Out: This High-Yield Stock Keeps Climbing Like the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, high-flying stock is a strong buy if you’re investing for income and growth.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is often on the list of must-buy stocks. But is the stock a good buy right now? Let's…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

3 Rock-Bottom Stocks to Grab With $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for genuine value? Algonquin, Hydro One, and NorthWest look like rock‑bottom, income‑focused opportunities for patient investors.

Read more »