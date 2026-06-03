Sticky Inflation Could Change Everything for These 3 Canadian Stocks

Sticky inflation doesn’t treat every dividend stock the same, but TRP, Northland, and Brookfield Renewable each offer essential infrastructure with contracted cash flow.

Sticky inflation can keep interest rates higher for longer, squeeze households, and make growth plans more expensive. Yet it can also push investors toward companies with hard assets, contracted cash flow, and services people still need.

That’s where TC Energy (TSX:TRP), Northland Power (TSX:NPI), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) enter the conversation. Each one sits close to energy infrastructure, offers income, and could react differently if inflation keeps hanging around. So let’s get into it.

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TRP

TC Energy owns and operates natural gas pipelines, power assets, and energy infrastructure across North America. That gives it a useful role when demand stays steady and customers want reliable supply.

Its latest results showed why investors still come back to it. TC Energy reported a strong first quarter for 2026, with comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising 14% from last year to more than $3 billion. That’s a big number, and it supports the idea that this isn’t some boring pipeline stock. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, bringing its yield to 3.7% at writing.

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The catalyst here comes from demand for natural gas, especially as electricity needs rise. Data centres, industry, and households all need power. Gas infrastructure can help support that demand when renewable output swings. Sticky inflation could also make TC Energy’s predictable cash flow more attractive.

The risk? Debt and large projects matter more when rates stay high, and investors shouldn’t ignore that. Still, TC Energy offers the kind of steady, essential business that can hold attention when inflation makes the market nervous.

NPI

Northland Power sits on the other side of the same theme. It’s a renewable power producer with offshore wind, onshore renewables, and efficient natural gas assets. Inflation can hurt renewable developers because turbines, labour, and financing all cost more. So investors need to be picky.

Yet NPI stock’s latest quarter offered a stronger story. Revenue from energy sales rose to $775 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $665 million a year earlier. Net income also climbed to $161 million from $111 million. That’s the kind of improvement investors want to see when the macro backdrop looks messy. Add in a dividend yield near 3% and it looks like a strong choice.

Power demand keeps growing, and governments still want cleaner grids. NPI stock has projects and operating assets that could benefit from that demand over time. If inflation stays sticky, contracted power revenue can help. But higher borrowing costs can slow new development and pressure valuations. That makes NPI stock more of a patient investor’s pick. It has upside if renewable sentiment improves, but it carries project and financing risk.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners may offer the broadest way to play the theme. It owns hydro, wind, solar, storage, and other clean power assets around the world. That scale gives it flexibility. It can recycle capital, partner with institutions, and pursue deals when weaker players struggle.

Brookfield Renewable reported record first-quarter results in 2026, with funds from operations (FFO) over the last 12 months reaching US$1.4 billion, or US$2.08 per unit, up 12% from the prior-year period. It also pays a quarterly distribution of US$0.40 per unit, yielding about 4.2% at writing.

The timely catalyst comes from electricity demand. Artificial intelligence (AI), electrification, and industrial growth all need more power. Brookfield Renewable can serve that demand across markets, not just in Canada. The risk remains valuation and debt sensitivity. Higher rates can weigh on renewable assets, and currency swings also matter for Canadian investors.

Bottom line

Sticky inflation doesn’t hurt every stock equally. It punishes fragile balance sheets and vague growth stories. That said, it can reward essential infrastructure, contracted cash flow, and energy assets tied to long-term demand. TC Energy brings stability. Northland brings recovery potential. Brookfield Renewable brings global scale. And each offers dividend income to help you get by even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TRP $95.51 73 $3.51 $256.23 Quarterly $6,972.23 NPI $23.56 297 $0.72 $213.84 Monthly $6,997.32 BEP.UN $51.70 135 $2.16 $291.60 Quarterly $6,979.50

Together, they give investors three different ways to prepare if inflation refuses to leave.