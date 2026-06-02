2 TSX Stocks to Buy if Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

Sticky inflation is keeping investors focused on energy cash flow, and Tamarack Valley and Peyto are two TSX names built for that setup.

Tamarack is pivoting to a Clearwater-heavy oil focus and expects its asset sale to wipe out net debt.

Inflation has a nasty habit of overstaying. That can hurt shoppers, borrowers, and investors all at once. Higher food, housing, and borrowing costs squeeze household budgets, while also keeping central banks cautious. This can pressure growth stocks and rate-sensitive names. In that kind of market, investors often look for companies tied to hard assets and cash flow. Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) and Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) fit that search today.

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TVE

Tamarack Valley produces oil and natural gas in Alberta, with a growing focus on Clearwater heavy oil. Energy prices often feed inflation, but they can also support producers when prices stay firm. Tamarack gives investors a more direct way to benefit from that backdrop.

The latest results added weight to the story. In the first quarter of 2026, Tamarack averaged 71,329 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 5% from last year. It also generated $221.8 million in adjusted funds flow and $128.1 million in free funds flow. Those numbers show a company producing real cash, not just promising growth.

The more timely catalyst came after quarter-end. Tamarack agreed to sell its Charlie Lake assets for $804 million and shift toward a pure-play Clearwater business. Management said proceeds should eliminate net debt and leave the company with a net cash position of more than $125 million after closing. It also announced a 25% dividend increase, moving the quarterly payout to $0.05 per share starting in the third quarter.

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That’s a strong combination if inflation stays sticky. A cleaner balance sheet, higher dividends, and a focused oil asset base can all support shareholder returns. But investors should stay realistic. Tamarack still depends on commodity prices. If oil falls, cash flow can drop quickly. Heavy oil differentials, project execution, and acquisition risk can also hurt returns. Therefore, this isn’t some sleep-at-night utility, but a cash-flow stock with upside and volatility.

PEY

Peyto stock offers a different energy angle. The company focuses on natural gas in Alberta’s Deep Basin, with a reputation for low costs and disciplined operations. Natural gas can benefit when power demand rises, industry stays active, and North American supply-demand conditions tighten. It can also face sharp price swings, which investors should never ignore.

Right now, Peyto stock has a compelling income story. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 results, with production averaging about 147,500 boe/d. Funds from operations (FFO) hit $293 million, while earnings reached $171.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. Peyto stock also reduced net debt by $89.2 million in the quarter.

The dividend may draw the most attention. Peyto stock raised its monthly payout by 9% to $0.12 per share starting in May 2026. That works out to $1.44 annually, giving investors a strong yield at recent prices. Monthly dividends can feel especially useful when inflation eats into spending power.

Of course, Peyto stock still carries risks. Natural gas prices can disappoint for long stretches. Weather, storage levels, pipeline access, and drilling results can change the outlook fast. A high dividend also needs durable cash flow behind it. So, investors should watch payout ratios and debt, not just the headline yield alone.

Bottom line

If inflation stays stubbornly high, Tamarack and Peyto stock both offer a way to lean into energy cash flow instead of fighting it. Tamarack brings oil-weighted upside and a sharper balance-sheet reset. Peyto stock brings natural gas exposure and a larger monthly dividend. Neither stock belongs in every portfolio, but for investors comfortable with commodity risk, these two TSX names could deserve a spot on the watchlist before inflation proves harder to beat than expected, especially as even $7,000 can bring in ample income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PEY $25.48 274 $1.44 $394.56 Monthly $6,981.52 TVE $12.99 538 $0.17 $91.46 Monthly $6,988.62

The key is position sizing. These are inflation-friendly ideas, not guaranteed shelters, and both can move hard when commodity markets turn against them.