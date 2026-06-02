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2 TSX Stocks to Buy if Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

Sticky inflation is keeping investors focused on energy cash flow, and Tamarack Valley and Peyto are two TSX names built for that setup.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Tamarack is pivoting to a Clearwater-heavy oil focus and expects its asset sale to wipe out net debt.
  • It’s boosting its dividend 25%, but heavy-oil differentials and oil-price drops can quickly hit cash flow.
  • Peyto offers low-cost Deep Basin gas plus a higher monthly dividend, yet gas-price volatility is the big risk.
10 stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development

Inflation has a nasty habit of overstaying. That can hurt shoppers, borrowers, and investors all at once. Higher food, housing, and borrowing costs squeeze household budgets, while also keeping central banks cautious. This can pressure growth stocks and rate-sensitive names. In that kind of market, investors often look for companies tied to hard assets and cash flow. Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) and Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) fit that search today.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

TVE

Tamarack Valley produces oil and natural gas in Alberta, with a growing focus on Clearwater heavy oil. Energy prices often feed inflation, but they can also support producers when prices stay firm. Tamarack gives investors a more direct way to benefit from that backdrop.

The latest results added weight to the story. In the first quarter of 2026, Tamarack averaged 71,329 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 5% from last year. It also generated $221.8 million in adjusted funds flow and $128.1 million in free funds flow. Those numbers show a company producing real cash, not just promising growth.

The more timely catalyst came after quarter-end. Tamarack agreed to sell its Charlie Lake assets for $804 million and shift toward a pure-play Clearwater business. Management said proceeds should eliminate net debt and leave the company with a net cash position of more than $125 million after closing. It also announced a 25% dividend increase, moving the quarterly payout to $0.05 per share starting in the third quarter.

That’s a strong combination if inflation stays sticky. A cleaner balance sheet, higher dividends, and a focused oil asset base can all support shareholder returns. But investors should stay realistic. Tamarack still depends on commodity prices. If oil falls, cash flow can drop quickly. Heavy oil differentials, project execution, and acquisition risk can also hurt returns. Therefore, this isn’t some sleep-at-night utility, but a cash-flow stock with upside and volatility.

PEY

Peyto stock offers a different energy angle. The company focuses on natural gas in Alberta’s Deep Basin, with a reputation for low costs and disciplined operations. Natural gas can benefit when power demand rises, industry stays active, and North American supply-demand conditions tighten. It can also face sharp price swings, which investors should never ignore.

Right now, Peyto stock has a compelling income story. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 results, with production averaging about 147,500 boe/d. Funds from operations (FFO) hit $293 million, while earnings reached $171.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. Peyto stock also reduced net debt by $89.2 million in the quarter.

The dividend may draw the most attention. Peyto stock raised its monthly payout by 9% to $0.12 per share starting in May 2026. That works out to $1.44 annually, giving investors a strong yield at recent prices. Monthly dividends can feel especially useful when inflation eats into spending power.

Of course, Peyto stock still carries risks. Natural gas prices can disappoint for long stretches. Weather, storage levels, pipeline access, and drilling results can change the outlook fast. A high dividend also needs durable cash flow behind it. So, investors should watch payout ratios and debt, not just the headline yield alone.

Bottom line

If inflation stays stubbornly high, Tamarack and Peyto stock both offer a way to lean into energy cash flow instead of fighting it. Tamarack brings oil-weighted upside and a sharper balance-sheet reset. Peyto stock brings natural gas exposure and a larger monthly dividend. Neither stock belongs in every portfolio, but for investors comfortable with commodity risk, these two TSX names could deserve a spot on the watchlist before inflation proves harder to beat than expected, especially as even $7,000 can bring in ample income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PEY$25.48274$1.44$394.56Monthly$6,981.52
TVE$12.99538$0.17$91.46Monthly$6,988.62

The key is position sizing. These are inflation-friendly ideas, not guaranteed shelters, and both can move hard when commodity markets turn against them.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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