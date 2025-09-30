2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

Here are two safe Canadian stocks to buy now with $5,000 for consistent returns and peace of mind.

While the Canadian stock market continues to make fresh all-time highs in 2025, that doesn’t mean macroeconomic uncertainties have suddenly disappeared. Investors are enjoying the rally, but many still feel nervous about what’s next. Economic data swings from encouraging to cautionary. And in times like this, stability becomes more valuable than excitement.

That’s where dependable, large-cap stocks with strong track records can help by delivering results year after year. Such stocks often keep paying dividends, even when markets wobble. While these stocks may not double overnight, they help you sleep better — and sometimes, that’s the real win.

In this article, I’ll highlight two safe Canadian stocks to buy now that offer a mix of resilience, income, and long-term growth potential for investors looking to deploy $5,000 smartly in today’s uncertain economic environment.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the safest dividend payers in the Canadian market, and its quiet strength continues to shine in 2025. This electric and gas utility giant operates across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, with operations that are fully regulated. After gaining 13% over the last 12 months, FTS stock is currently trading at $69.72 per share with a market cap of about $35 billion. At this market price, it offers an annualized dividend yield of 3.5%, paid quarterly.

In the second quarter, Fortis reported a solid 16% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its net earnings to $384 million. That growth was mainly driven by rate base expansion, contributions from its key projects like the Eagle Mountain Pipeline, and better earnings from its U.S. utility Central Hudson following a revenue reset.

Beyond strong earnings, this utility firm is delivering on a clear growth roadmap. In the first half of the year, it invested $2.9 billion and remains on track with its full-year $5.2 billion capital spending plan.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to grow its rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion by 2029. This 6.5% compound annual growth target supports its long-term guidance of 4% to 6% dividend growth each year. Overall, predictable income and future expansion potential make Fortis a great option for investors seeking a safe stock to buy.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

Next on the list is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), a banking powerhouse that continues to prove why it belongs in every long-term investor’s portfolio. After gaining over 22% in the last year, RY stock is currently trading at $204.70 per share with a market cap of just over $287 billion, making it the country’s largest bank. It offers a 3% annualized dividend yield at this market price, with consistent payouts backed by a strong balance sheet.

In the quarter ended in July 2025, Royal Bank posted a 17.5% YoY increase in its adjusted net income to $5.53 billion. Strength in its capital markets, personal banking, and improved insurance claims results boosted its quarterly financial performance. Notably, capital markets earned $1.33 billion in the quarter, helped by strong trading and origination activity in the U.S. and globally. Meanwhile, provisions for credit losses dropped from the previous quarter, easing investor concerns over loan quality.

Now that the HSBC Canada integration is largely complete, Royal Bank is now focusing on expanding its digital capabilities and building scale across wealth and capital markets. At the same time, it’s positioning itself to benefit from rate cuts, economic growth, and cross-border opportunities. So, if you’re looking for safe Canadian stocks to buy, Royal Bank of Canada is definitely worth considering.