3 Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich Over the Next Decade

Do you want decade-long winners? Constellation, Stella Jones, and Lightspeed each offer different paths to long-term wealth from steady compounding to high-growth upside.

Let’s face it. It’s the goal of every investor, isn’t it? That is, selling that strong growth stock that suddenly surges, and now you don’t have to work anymore! However, if you’re getting into investing for that high, know that there will be some crazy lows that come along with it. It’s likely better to go gambling instead for the same amount of losses.

That’s why, when looking for riches, it’s ideal to look years in advance, if not the next decade or more. That is why today, we’re going to examine three Canadian stocks that could help you get there safely.

CSU

First up, we have Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), a tech stock that grows from its near-perfect method of acquiring niche vertical software companies. This trend was evident during recent earnings, with CSU seeing a rise in revenue of 15% year over year, and free cash flow rising to $220 million.

There was a hiccup recently when CEO Mark Leonard resigned due to health concerns. However, this could now be an entry point that allows investors to get in on Leonard’s incredible company for a far better price. Sure, it’s still in the four-digit range, but there’s a reason. This has been a highly successful business that’s hit its stride. So, don’t count out this Canadian stock from making even more Canadians rich.

SJ

Next, we have Stella Jones (TSX:SJ), an infrastructure and pressure-treated wood and pole company, therefore making it an industrial compounder. Just as with niche software companies, SJ offers essentials. And this has been seen from stable demand, recently seen during the second quarter, with sales hitting $1.034 billion, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $189 million.

The Canadian stock offers consistent cash generation and returns cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks regularly. All while offering a track record of growth through mergers and acquisitions as well. Altogether, it’s a strong candidate for wealth accumulation, predictable cash flow, and steady capital allocation.

LSPD

Then we have Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), a company on the way to profitability after refocusing on enterprise-level clients. And it looks like that strategy is working, with the first quarter of 2025 seeing revenue rise 15% to US$304.9 million, gross profit up 19%, and adjusted EBITDA hitting $15.9 million. What’s more, customer locations grew to over 145,000, and annual revenue per user (ARPU) up 16%!

The company is in a stronger cash position, with negligible debt as well. However, it still holds a high beta of 2.7, as there have been significant swings in the past that could continue in the future. Yet this is a tech stock finally on the rebound, and could be a decade compounder if it continues to innovate through its product line, grow payments and ARPU, and convert to consistent positive EBITDA.

Foolish takeaway

Altogether, investors can grab three decade-long wealth creators that each offer something different. CSU offers a better price for a stable stock, SJ for conservative wealth building, and LSPD for the highest growth option. No matter how you slice it, these are great buys for those looking to buy and hold for the long term. Yet as always, speak with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.