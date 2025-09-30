3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

Do you want no-brainer TSX starters to help you stop relying on Mom and Dad? BIP, PKI, and NA offer income, value, and upside.

It can be really difficult for new buyers getting into the market right now, but it remains so for many investors. In fact, the rising cost of living, housing costs, and youth unemployment continue to squeeze younger Canadians, according to a recent survey by Bank of Montreal.

The study found that 22% of Gen Z and 15% of Millennials still rely on family support, with 82% of Canadians believing parents must continue to support children financially into adulthood. This certainly was not the case for their parents. With all this pressure, it can be hard to even think about investing, never mind actually doing it.

But it remains just as important today as it did for past generations. And if you don’t want to depend on your parents forever, finding no-brainer stocks to buy can be a great place to start. So, let’s look at three solid options on the TSX today that investors can start dripping their funds into for long-term gains that will withstand the tests of time.

BIP

First off, we have Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). BIP invests in the infrastructure properties that support our daily lives, from data centres to utilities. And the company continues to do quite well, recently reporting its second-quarter results that saw funds from operations (FFO) up 5% year over year to US$638 million. Furthermore, it closed three marquee acquisitions and brought in US$2.4 billion of proceeds from asset sales year to date.

Furthermore, FFO growth and organic growth were above the company’s targets, all while maintaining a 5.4% dividend yield at writing. This is a strong income for long-term investors. Altogether, it’s a solid core income and growth investment for a high yield and long-term asset growth.

PKI

Then we have Parkland (TSX:PKI), a fuel distributor and retailer. This company also just reported strong earnings, with the second quarter hitting a record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $508 million. These results were driven by its Burnaby refinery operations. PKI also progressed its Sunoco transaction, with Sunoco looking to acquire PKI, closing in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This is therefore a tactical and strategic buy for investors. It’s perfect for those wanting a higher cash flow energy retailer and refiner, and who are comfortable with the near-term transaction from Sunoco. In fact, when the deal closes, this could be a favourable event. It’s therefore great for a small investment while the deal goes through.

NA

Finally, we have National Bank (TSX:NA), which might not be one of the Big Five banks, but that’s actually a good thing, as it offers more value than its larger peers. NA reported its third-quarter results recently, showing net income that rose, as well as a solid capital position at a 13.9% common equity tier-one ratio. Furthermore, the bank consolidated Canadian Western Bank earlier this year, adding even more loans and fee income!

Yet despite all this great news, NA remains a deal. The bank stock trades at 14.8 times earnings, with a 3.15% dividend yield supported by a 44% payout ratio. This is quite conservative and provides strong dividend coverage. Meanwhile, it’s become an even more diversified business with retail, commercial and wealth management, added to by CWB. So, again, this is a great place to anchor some cash for dividend income and steady growth.

Bottom line

If I had $7,000, I would likely put about 45% into NA, 35% into BIP and 20% into PKI. This would provide a conservative core income and growth portfolio. It allows dividends and stability from NA, yield and diversified infrastructure from BIP, and tactical upside from PKI. Just remember: be ready to rebalance as necessary and watch any red flags that appear. Altogether, these are no-brainer buys. Any investor can sleep well knowing they have them in their portfolios, as their income will continue to rise as they exit the bank of Mom and Dad.