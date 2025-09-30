Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Rock-Solid Canadian Dividend Stocks for Steady Passive Income

3 Rock-Solid Canadian Dividend Stocks for Steady Passive Income

These companies have never cut their dividends regardless of economic situations, making them rock-solid investments.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • These top Canadian dividend stocks have decades-long track records of reliable payouts.
  • These companies generate stable, predictable cash flows, ensuring sustainable dividends.
  • Each stock offers steady dividend growth potential, making them rock-solid picks for long-term passive income investors.

Top Canadian dividend stocks are reliable investments to start a passive-income stream. Moreover, many of these TSX stocks have consistently paid and raised their dividends for years, offering resilient payouts. These companies have never cut their dividends regardless of economic situations, making them rock-solid investments for steady passive income.

Against his backdrop, here are three fundamentally strong stocks with rock-solid payouts.

Fortis

Speaking of rock-solid Canadian dividend stocks, Fortis (TSX:FTS) tops my mind. This electric and gas utility company has increased its dividends for 51 consecutive years, thanks to its defensive business model and regulated cash flows.

Notably, most of Fortis’s earnings stem from rate-regulated utility assets, which provide predictable and growing cash flow, supporting its payouts. Furthermore, Fortis primarily focuses on energy transmission and distribution, areas that are largely insulated from the volatility of power generation. This adds further resilience to its cash flows and payouts.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s multi-billion-dollar capital investment program is expected to drive its rate base and earnings. Its rate base is projected to rise by approximately 6.5% annually through 2029, which is likely to translate into stronger earnings and continued growth in dividends in the range of 4-6% annually. Furthermore, the growing demand for electricity, driven in part by energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and data centres, provides an additional tailwind for future dividend growth.

Enbridge

Canadian investors seeking rock-solid passive income can add Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The energy infrastructure company’s resilient business model and diversified revenue base drive its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF), supporting its dividend payments.

Enbridge has been uninterruptedly paying its dividend since going public in 1953. Moreover, it has raised its annual dividend distributions for 30 consecutive years. Over the next five years, Enbridge anticipates distributing $40-$45 billion in dividends to its shareholders, while targeting mid-single-digit dividend growth. The company also targets a sustainable payout ratio of 60-70% of cash flow and currently offers a healthy yield of 5.5%.

Its extensive network of liquid pipelines and energy infrastructure will likely experience high utilization, driving its financial performance and payouts. Moreover, long-term contracts and low-risk commercial arrangements will enable Enbridge to generate predictable cash flow across all market situations, supporting its quarterly distributions. Additionally, Enbridge’s expanding footprint in the utilities and renewable energy sectors positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for energy.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another rock-solid dividend stock for steady passive income. It has a strong dividend payment history and offers a high and sustainable yield. Also, the Canadian communications giant offers visibility over future dividend growth, making it a compelling income stock.

Notably, this telecom company has raised its dividend 27 times over the last 14 years. In addition, it targets a sustainable payout ratio of 60-75% of free cash flow.

Telus’s solid financials and future growth strategy provide a solid foundation for continued dividend growth. Its investments in PureFibre and 5G networks give it a competitive edge in both broadband and wireless services, supporting subscriber growth and maintaining a low customer churn rate. Telus is focused on attracting margin-accretive customers, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing profitability. It also expects a moderation in capital spending in the coming years, which will further strengthen its ability to fund future dividend increases.

Beyond its traditional telecom operations, Telus has seen notable traction in high-growth areas, such as the Internet of Things, and Telus Health will likely support its financials and payouts. Looking ahead, Telus plans to raise dividends by 3-8% annually through 2028. Moreover, it is offering a compelling yield of 7.6% near the current market price.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 Stocks Once, Hold Forever, and Thank Yourself Later

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stocks combine proven business models with consistent growth and income, making them ideal forever holds.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks show how holding on can pay off with bigger cheques over time.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy Emera Stock at Today’s Prices?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Emera is one of the best utility stocks on the TSX, is it worth buying today, or should investors…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks to buy as uncertainty persists in the current economic…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two safe Canadian stocks to buy now with $5,000 for consistent returns and peace of mind.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

2 Energy Stocks With Rich Dividends That Look Severely Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) and another great energy stock to buy for their sweet, growing dividends.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 50%: This 1 Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Must Buy

| Adam Othman

Earn like a landlord without the cash outlay or hassle by investing in this top monthly dividend stock and adding…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

My Favourite Dividend Stocks for Outsized Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one of two dividend stocks with generous yields and strong outlooks, as they benefit from increasing energy demand.

Read more »